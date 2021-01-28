Bradley Cooper in New York wearing a pea coat





I had a weekday routine with my oldest daughter before the pandemic. Every morning I would take a shower and dress for work, while she drank apple juice, watched cartoons, had lunch and complained. Then I took him to school and got on a train to the office. This school year I’m driving her to school – she still complains – and I hardly ever shower before. I’m wearing the t-shirt I slept in, the jogging pants hanging on my bedroom door, and a pair of slip-on vans. Obviously, I’m not Bradley Cooper. This week, Cooper was pictured walking his daughter through the streets of New York City. It looks like he’s taking her to school – there are school buses in the background – but it’s not clear. (For privacy reasons, we have removed his daughter from the photos.) Cooper has dressed for the walk: pea coat, striped jogging pants, boots, black shades and black mask. I can’t say I would wear his hat, nor would I recommend you try it on, but Cooper does. Meanwhile, this week I had to get out of my car to help my daughter put on her backpack – usually someone from school takes care of this – revealing my sweatpants to all the other parents. ill-fitting tie-dye and coffee stained. It was slightly embarrassing. It shouldn’t be. But in my mind, sweats and battered vans don’t suggest to parents in their idling cars that this man has a job, a sense of personal style, and a woman who finds him attractive. Instead, it sends the signal that I spend most of my time playing a guitar, waiting for bars to reopen so I can join my 80s cover band, Bonnie Tyler and the Rippers. In other words, Cooper is an inspiration to a father in his forties. I’m going to steal her look for those dumps, and I suggest you do the same no matter where you’re headed or who you’re with. Classic polarized sunglasses Persol

amazon.com $ 248.00 $ 149.95 (40% off) Melton wool-blend pea coat Schott NYC

nordstrom.com $ 465.00 French terry hoodie Everlane

everlane.com $ 68.00 Classic Moc Boots Red Wing Heritage

backcountry.com $ 279.95 Join Esquire Select Michael sebastian

