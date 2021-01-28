Some fashion industry insiders say mega-influencer retail empire is bolstered by stolen creations





A new investigation of Insider reveals the inner workings of influence Danielle Bernstein retail Empire. Some fashion professionals who worked with the 28-year-old designer are speaking out against a pattern of behavior that flies in the face of industry standards against imitation – and risks violating copyright law. The designer’s clothing lines have been sold by Nordstrom, Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue and other major retailers. But since 2018, Bernstein – whose Instagram Account WeWoreWhat has 2.5 million followers – has been publicly accused of copying nine times. Insider has uncovered three other unreported copying allegations against Bernstein and his partner company Onia. Five Onia employees said Bernstein brought samples of clothing to his designers and urged them to imitate pieces under his name. Onia and Bernstein deny these claims. Some small businesses that called Bernstein faced threats and legal action. A seller of Poshmark, an online second-hand clothing marketplace, who accidentally posted unreleased pieces of Bernstein, said the influencer threatened to use her connections to shut down her online storefront. Several fashion insiders have also described Bernstein as a temperamental and controlling boss. “We always try to never copy directly,” a current designer from Onia who worked with Bernstein told Insider. “Unfortunately, when the going is good, she gets what she wants.” Publicity “It wasn’t really a priority for people to double-check to make sure the prints weren’t torn off,” said a former Onia employee. When Insider reached out to Bernstein’s team for comment, a spokesperson shared a statement on behalf of Onia. “The accusations which are described by Business Insider, detailing the ‘interviews’ that former or current Onia employees allegedly gave, are categorically false,” the statement read in part. “This article, designed to paint Onia and Danielle Bernstein in an obnoxious way, is contrary to what Onia and WeWoreWhat mean.” Do you have a tip you want to share? Contact Rachel Premack by encrypted email ([email protected]) or through the Signal encrypted messaging app (313-632-8232).

