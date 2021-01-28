SMCC Men Opens Season with First Co-Lin Win since 2013 | Sports

WESSON Winning at Wesson is something that has been a bit of a problem for the Southwest Mississippi Community College men’s basketball team in recent years. It was, however, until Monday, when the Bears not only earned their first road victory over rival Co-Lin since 2013, but did so in dramatic fashion.
With just 4.1 seconds left on the clock and the score tied, SMCCs Tada Stricklen netted a 3-point game winner giving the Bears a 74-71 victory to open the 2020-21 campaign. .
I knew I had to become a leader for my team, said Stricklen, from Corinth. With a few seconds left, I had to take the pic and beat them up and show my guys I’m not just a talker, I can do this.
Stricklen finished with 18 points in the win while compatriot Michael Barber had a stellar game with 21 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks including one on the buzzer when Wolves attempted a 3-point desperation to try to shoot yet again .
Much of the success of barbers has come from painting which scored hard. He credits his teammates with helping him prepare for his aggressive style of play.
It just came from fighting with my teammates in training, we have some really good players in this team, he said. We have to bring it every day and it just moved into the game.
Monday’s game started off as a showdown for the first few minutes. But soon after, the Bears (1-0, 1-0 MACCC South) fell behind 19-9 thanks to the immaculate shots of Wolves JD Allen.
The deficit rallied only SMCC, which clinched an 18-3 run, made up of scores from six different bears. After the rally, the Bears took a 27-22 lead.
As Wolves (1-1, 0-1) regained the upper hand and took a slight lead, the Bears responded to regain the upper hand.
SMCC got a big contribution from the Barbers’ free throws in the first half as Jackson’s red-shirted sophomore rose to 6 of 6 off the line.
However, Co-Lin had the final say in the back-and-forth by taking a 38-37 lead at the half.
It was pretty much the same for the first few minutes of the second half. The two teams continued to fight, trying to create some distance.
Leading by one, the Bears rallied with a 5-0 run that was capped by a 3-point Walker Moreland scoring 50-44.
But Wolves eventually returned to the contest and tied the game at 53 following a categorical repulsed dunk from Jordan Johnson that drew much cheers from the limited number of fans in attendance due to COVID restrictions.
Soon after, a 3-point pointer from Dee Merriweather gave Co-Lin his biggest second-half lead at four points, but he was quickly erased by eight consecutive points from SMCC. The hosts fought and leveled the match in the later stages of the match before Stricklens did and the barbers blocked.
After the game, SMCC head coach Bryan Bender spoke about his teams’ struggle that he showed in the dying moments of the game and the obstacles he had to endure.
We made some big plays on the stretch, we made a few stops on the stretch, he said. From the start, we were in COVID protocol, we only had three days of practice. It shows some resilience with our squad dealing with adversity and being able to compete on the floor, play together, find ways to win and Tada hits that huge blow to seal the game.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit