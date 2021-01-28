Mackage reveals SoHo showcase of luxury outerwear – WWD

Despite a global pandemic, Mackage, the Montreal-based luxury outerwear firm, sees silver linings.

The 21-year-old company has opened its fifth store in the past five months, a 3,400-square-foot flagship at 138 Spring Street in New York’s SoHo neighborhood. This follows a store in Boston, a three-month pop-up at NoHo’s Showfields, which will remain open until February 15, and two outlets in Canada.

Known for its outerwear and cold-weather pieces, Mackage carries all categories, women, men and kids, as well as its new footwear collection, in the SoHo store.

Located in a historic building from 1890, the Mackage store was designed by Canadian interior design studio Burdifilek. It features a variety of wood and stone finishes as well as a spiral staircase imported from Italy and the largest light box of any Mackage store with an iceberg image flipped by Alex Cornell that spans 26 feet by 28 feet on two floors.

For the store’s opening, Mackage partnered with a group of artists from New York to provide a platform to showcase their work in a rotating series of murals for six weeks on the store’s exterior windows. The first installation showcases pieces by Beau Stanton, who works in a variety of mediums and will show his completed work on exterior store windows starting Friday.

Eran Elfassy, ​​Founder and Co-Creative Director, and Elisa Dahan, Co-Creative Director, said they have worked on the store for over 18 months. They had to oversee the project from the Montreal head office (with lots of FaceTime) due to the pandemic.

“Not being able to physically visit the store is so difficult. We have worked on it for so long. This is an important step for us. The SoHo store represents our new retail concept, ”said Dahan.

Mackage opened its first New York store on Mercer Street in SoHo 10 years ago, followed by many more, and that design has become obsolete. The Mercer Street store is still open but will close when the lease goes into effect at the end of February. The company also has a store at 814 Madison Avenue in New York City, which opened in November 2018.

Elfassy said they began trading for the Spring Street space in June 2019. They were drawn to the corner location (on Wooster Street) because of its visibility and proximity to luxury boutiques such as Chanel, Gucci and Céline. He also considers SoHo to be “the premier place to shop in the United States”

Construction began last February and the store was scheduled to open in September, but has been delayed due to COVID-19.

“We wanted to keep the SoHo charm and flavor of the region we’re in, and use our concept within those walls. It was really important to bring the true heritage feeling of SoHo into this space, ”added Dahan.

The store, which had a soft opening on January 9, is doing well so far. “It’s been pretty strong, given the pandemic and the fact that people are buying less in stores, we were pleasantly surprised with the results,” Dahan said.

Elfassy agreed. “Tourism is down, but we are getting a great response from local consumers and people new to the brand.”

Discussing the brand’s growth opportunities, Elfassy said their footwear collection, which launched in September, got off to a good start.

“With everything that happened, we still managed to launch shoes. We launched cold weather boots, ”Dahan said. “It had an incredible reaction. This is a product that you really need now. “

They felt that there was a need in the market for a boot that was breathable, water repellent, soft leather and lined with sheepskin so that it was very warm, non-slip and easy to put on. The boots sell for between $ 550 and $ 650. There are four styles for women and one style for men. The line is transported to their own retail stores and sold to its wholesale partners.

Mackage, whose collections include leathers, downs and wools, has built a solid business with wholesale accounts that include, in North America, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Holt Renfrew, Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom.

The company launched a ready-to-wear capsule in its own retail stores last fall and began selling it through its wholesale accounts this spring. The capsule consists of joggers, sweatpants, sweatshirts and fleeces, in multiple colors and styles. “It’s even bigger for next fall,” Dahan said. For spring, the RTW sells for between $ 250 and $ 500 and is sold in the sportswear areas of department stores. Last year, Mackage also launched durable masks.

Direct-to-Consumer is an important element of the company’s strategy. It has 14 stores around the world, including 13 in North America and one in China, as well as a pop-up in London.

As for future stores, Mackage is interested in cities like Chicago. “Our first priority is to go where the coats are needed,” Elfassy said.

Right now, fall merchandise is sold in the new Spring Street store. The store has a spiral staircase leading downstairs, which is for men, and upstairs, for women. There are areas in the store that tell different stories, like the history of ski clothing. The wrapping paper is black marble and is cut like an iceberg.

The bestsellers so far have been All Black, and the brand’s Lustrous collection (bold, shiny down jackets on the outside), as well as classic down parkas. The average retail price of outerwear in the store is $ 820.

“When people open a Mackage jacket, they’re always surprised by the technicality. It is water repellent, windproof and breathable, ”said Elfassy.

“We’re very lucky to be in a category that is more essential,” Dahan said. “We are in a time when people want to spend more time outdoors. If people have to justify a purchase, it’s more justifiable than another fashion purchase, ”she says.

Another great opportunity for Mackage is Asia. The company just completed its first season in Japan, which exceeded their expectations. It has a partner in Japan and has opened around 17 pop-ups for fall 2020 in malls and concessions. It recorded 85% of sales. For two years, the company has also had a partner in China. There are nine seasonal pop-ups, including one that opened in Wuhan on the first floor of Wuhan International Plaza in early December. “It’s going very well, we really play in China. Outerwear is really a strong category in Asia, ”she said.

The best-selling are down, wool and leather jackets.

She attributed the strong sales to Asians who don’t travel as much and shop locally. Also, three years ago they renamed the line and evolved their logo, which is featured on the arm, which they had never had before. It was on the back of the hood. “For Asia, it was very well received,” said Dahan.

Mackage uses real fur in the hoods, as well as a lot of shearling in the collars to keep in warmth.

“The warmth that fur gives you cannot replace it with a synthetic. We use much less fur than in the past. We replace it with shearling and use other components, ”Elfassy said.

Currently, Mackage’s three largest markets are North America, Europe and China. Being a private company, the company declined to disclose its volume.

When Elfassy started the business in 1999, he said people paid more attention to what they wore under their jackets than the jackets themselves. “Our goal was to change the way people design outerwear. Outerwear is an investment. You wear it more than once and you shouldn’t compromise, ”he says.