Prefontaine invites Waco to participate in the fashion world





By Avery Owens | Editor A clothing store located on Lake Air Drive, offers luxury clothing to the town of Waco. Prefontaine is a contemporary designer store that has been offering high-end clothing since 2004. The store is owned by Revekah Echols from Dallas. “We really focus on everyday luxury,” Echols said. Sydney Skeeter, senior at Friendswood, a major in clothing merchandising, completed an internship at Prefontaine last summer. “The store’s mission is to bring contemporary womenswear to Waco,” Skeeter said. “The Prefontaine Boutique is a simple but beautifully organized boutique that cares about its customers.” The store primarily serves a middle-aged woman demographic; however, they occasionally see Baylor students. “We see [Baylor students] from time to time, ”Echols said. “When it comes to a pair of designer jeans or just really casual sweatshirts, tees and that sort of thing, we definitely serve the Baylor community. Echols said the store’s number one priority is its customers. “We now have customers who have been really shopping for 17 years. It’s a real privilege to watch the children grow up, to equip people for special occasions [and] participate in all of life with them on the outskirts, ”Echols said. Courtney Hudson, store manager, said she emphasizes the importance of the store’s customers. “I love the different clients,” Hudson said. “They buy at a higher price, but they are so easy to understand. We want [the customers] to come in and feel like… we’re focused on them and it’s all about them. We want to help them find what they are looking for. “ Echols said one of the store’s main goals is to include the small town of Waco in the big fashion world. “Being outside of a big city does not prevent one from being sophisticated and mundane. In fact, being outside of a city can foster greater enthusiasm for fashion because it’s not saturated, ”Echols said. “Fashion is harmonizing a little more. Someone at Hewitt that you know has the ability to exercise style and money as well as someone who lives in Chicago. “







