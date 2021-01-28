Sidaction unveils fashion-themed auction lots

PARIS The Sidaction auction begins Thursday and the association for the fight against AIDS has unveiled the lots to be won which it reads like a whos who of the world of luxury fashion. Experiences dominate fashion show tickets! but there are also souvenirs and clothes.

We have chosen to focus on exceptional things, like a visit to the Herms Museum followed by lunch upstairs on the terrace that people normally do not have access to, said Jean Paul Gaultier, Ambassador of the association.

Some, like Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Christian Lacroix, have made paintings, there is a neo-Art Deco chair by Hedi Slimane, a futuristic strand in gold leaf and absolutely magnificent Plexiglas there are unique things like that , he added.

I donated a couture dress, there are plenty of them that are quite exceptional. There is also a lunch with this or that person, he said shyly.

Recalling that he is one of those people, the creator smiled.

It might have been a bit long to spend the night with me, he laughs.

In fact, there are overnight stays in the mix including one at the Boucherons Place Vendme apartment, which has a bathtub overlooking the famous spiral column.

The Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech package includes two nights at the La Mamounia hotel, as well as a series of private tours, including the Majorelle Garden and the personal residence of Pierre Berg and Yves Saint Laurent.

Lunches abound in addition to the one on the terrace upstairs of the Herms Saint Honor flagship in Paris, there is also one in the gardens of the Kerings headquarters on the left bank of the city, and another at the Louis family home. Vuitton in the western suburbs of Asnires.

Ruinart and Mot & Chandon offer Champagne tasting tours, and in addition to lunch with Gaultier, one can make an offer for dinner with Line Renaud, a popular French singer and vice-president of the association.

The list of private tours includes a hot new destination in Paris, the Pinault Foundation, and others that have been around for a charm: the Balenciaga couture salons, the Coco Chanels Rue Cambon apartment, the Azzedine Alaas kitchen the latter comes from. with a meal.

Dior is offering an archive tour and tickets to the upcoming fashion show, while Givenchy show tickets are also offered to Matthew Williams first as part of a package that includes handbags. Chlo offers fashion show tickets for Gabriela Hearsts’ debut, as well as a handbag, and Jacquemus offers a personalized handbag.

Set up by the president of Sidaction, Françoise Barr-Sinoussi and Renaud, the charity sale is supported by the auction house Drouot Estimations with the partnership of the Fdration de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, involved in Sidaction since 2003, and from the Christies auction house. It will be held on the Drouot website and will run until January 31.

The associations’ annual charity dinner, which traditionally takes place in January, closes Parisian Couture Week, has been postponed to July. The auction was teased through shopping-style TV vignettes on Instagram, @fashionforsidaction, hosted by Gaultier and others, and filmed by Loc Prigent.

The profits will be donated to fight against HIV and AIDS. The association funds research on HIV as well as prevention and assistance programs for people living with HIV, in around a hundred associations in France and abroad.

Clothing on offer includes a bright red Ami coat covered with Swarovski crystals, a colorful silk pea coat by Dries Van Noten and a 70s Yves Saint Laurent shirt and pants set worn by Catherine Deneuve. In addition to the Celine golden chair, there is an Alchemy chair by Rick Owens and Michle Lamy.

This is not the first auction to offer French luxury experiences. The Louvre Museum held a sale backed by upscale homes last November that included private tours of the museum at night.

