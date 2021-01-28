Sidaction unveils fashion-themed lots for online auction – WWD

PARIS – The Sidaction auction begins Thursday and the AIDS association has unveiled the lots to be won – they read like a who’s who of the luxury fashion world. Experiences rule – fashion show tickets! – but there are also souvenirs and clothes.

“We chose to focus on exceptional things, like a visit to the Hermès museum followed by lunch upstairs on the terrace – things that people normally don’t have access to,” said Jean Paul Gaultier, ambassador of the association.

“Some, like Jean-Charles de Castelbajac and Christian Lacroix, have made paintings, there is a chair by Hedi Slimane – neo-Art Deco, a little futuristic in gold leaf and Plexiglas which is absolutely magnificent – there is has unique things like that, ”he added.

“I donated a couture dress, there are plenty of them that are rather exceptional. There is also a lunch with such and such a person, ”he said shyly.

Recalling that he is one of those people, the creator smiled.

“It might have been a bit long to spend the night with me,” he laughs.

In fact, there are overnight stays in the mix – including one at the Boucheron Place Vendôme apartment, which has a bathtub overlooking the famous spiral column.

The Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech package includes two nights at La Mamounia hotel, as well as a series of private tours, including the Majorelle Garden and the personal residence of Pierre Bergé and Yves Saint Laurent.

Lunches abound – in addition to the one on the upstairs terrace of the Hermès Saint Honoré flagship store in Paris, there’s also one in the gardens of Kering’s headquarters on the city’s left bank, and another at home. family Louis Vuitton in the western suburbs of Asnières.

Ruinart and Moët & Chandon offer Champagne tasting tours, and in addition to lunch with Gaultier, one can make an offer for dinner with Line Renaud, a popular French singer and vice-president of the association.

The list of private tours includes a hot new destination in Paris, the Pinault Foundation, and others that have been around for a charm: Balenciaga couture salons, Coco Chanel’s Rue Cambon apartment, Azzedine Alaïa’s kitchen – the latter is accompanied by a meal.

Dior is offering an archive tour and tickets to the next fashion show, while tickets for the Givenchy show are also on offer – Matthew Williams’ first – as part of a package that includes handbags. Chloe offers parade tickets for Gabriela Hearst’s debut, as well as a handbag, and Jacquemus offers a personalized handbag.

Created by Françoise Barré-Sinoussi and Renaud, president of Sidaction, the charity sale is supported by the Drouot Estimations auction house with the partnership of the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion, involved in Sidaction since 2003, and the house of Christie’s sales. It will be held on the Drouot website and will run until January 31.

The association’s annual charity dinner, which traditionally takes place in January, closing Paris Couture Week, has been postponed to July. The auction was teased through television shopping-style thumbnails on Instagram, @fashionforsidaction, hosted by Gaultier and others, and filmed by Loïc Prigent.

The profits will be donated to fight against HIV and AIDS. The association funds research on HIV as well as prevention and assistance programs for people living with HIV, in around a hundred associations in France and abroad.

Clothing on offer includes a bright red Ami coat covered with Swarovski crystals, a colorful silk pea coat by Dries Van Noten and a 70s Yves Saint Laurent shirt and pants set worn by Catherine Deneuve. In addition to the Celine golden chair, there is an Alchemy chair by Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy.

This is not the first auction to offer French luxury experiences. The Louvre Museum held a sale backed by upscale homes last November that included private tours of the museum at night.