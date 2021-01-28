Amazon Sale: Up To 70% Off Men’s Clothing From Van Heusen, Levi’s, Jack & Jones And More | Most Wanted Products





Wear winter clothes or keep it casual with loungewear thanks to Amazon’s latest sale. The sale offer today features menswear brands like Levis, Duke, Arrow, Killer and more at big discounts. From jeans, shirts, jackets, hoodies to lounge pants, almost anything is available, making it a great time to indulge in some retail therapy. Check out the best deals below: These skinny jeans from Wrangler feature a dark wash that will flatter all body types. The jeans would be great for everyday wear and are available 60% flat on MRP. The jeans are available in sizes ranging from size 28 to 40.

Check out more choices here: Wrangler Regular Fit Men’s Print T-Shirt at 62% off Wrangler Men’s Plain Casual Shirt at 60% Off 62% off Wrangler Men’s Fitted T-Shirt Wrangler Regular Fit Men’s Polo Shirt at 70% off Made in a color called ‘whisper white’, this shirt by Tommy Hilfiger is synonymous with classic and timeless style. The regular fit shirt is made from pure cotton and features a polka dot print all over the garment. The shirt is demarcated from its 60% MRP on Amazon sale.

Check out more of Tommy Hilfiger’s choices here: Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Slim-Fit T-Shirt at 55% Off Tommy Hilfiger Regular Fit Men’s Polo Shirt at 52% off 52% off Tommy Hilfiger slim jeans for men Tommy Hilfiger Regular Fit Cotton Shorts at 52% Off

This formal shirt from Van Heusen is crafted from pure cotton and works well for formal outfits required in corporate offices, parties and more. The shirt has a classic fit and is machine washable. When selling Amazon, this product is marked down by 52% from its original MRP.

Check out more items for sale here: 55% off the Van Heusen cotton sweatshirt for men Men’s Van Heusen Plaid Relaxed Shirt at 51% off Van Heusen men’s dress pants at 45% off Van Heusen Men’s Regular Fit Striped Polo Shirt at 51% Off Upgrade your winter look with this smart jacket from Allen Solly. Crafted from polyester, this jacket is the perfect outerwear for layering sweaters, sweatshirts and more. This jacket is available at a 50% discount.

Check out more products for sale here: Allen Solly Men’s Slim Fit Casual Shirt 51% Off Allen Solly Men’s Slim Fit Relaxed Pant at 55% Off

Allen Solly Regular Fit Men’s Casual Shirt 50% Off Allen Solly Regular Fit Men’s T-Shirt 60% Off DISCLAIMER: Journalists from The Times of India were not involved in the production of this article. The prices of the products mentioned in the article are subject to change with the offers offered by Amazon.in



