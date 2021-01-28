Decoding of the history of the “buttocks neckline” of fashion

The last decade has seen some pretty bizarre trends come and go – camel butt, jagged jeans, crocs – to name a few. But for better or for worse, there seems to be one fad that remains a constant on the runway and red carpets: butt cleavage.

The seemingly absurd trend has its roots in both pop culture and everyday hilarity. Part mocking “builder’s butt” (when a builder’s pants sag a little too low) and part stylistic experimentation, mania is one of the most enduring examples of polarizing fashion statements. . For many, style is the ultimate essence of sexual liberation, offering the wearer the opportunity to reclaim one of their most private and intimate spaces. The trend also played an important role in the development of the low rise jeans boom of the 2000s, which led to many, a lot questionable fashion choice.

The first notable initiation of the haute couture trend was the Fall / Winter 1993 “Taxi Driver” collection by Alexander McQueen. McQueen’s first collection since graduating from Central Saint Martins shocked the industry by featuring the now famous “Bumster” silhouette, ultra-low rise pants that exposed the upper part of the buttocks. McQueen believed that the “bumster” lengthened the spine and helped draw attention to one of the most erotically underrated body parts. While there are no photos from the collection, McQueen continued with variations of the “bumster” silhouette in the collections to follow that would lay the groundwork for trend setters and designers of taste. Just a year after the show, Madonna brazenly sported a pair of bumsters on MTV, alluding to the emerging intersections of pop culture, high fashion, and cleavage.

Shortly after McQueen’s shocking 1993 collection, Thierry Mugler offered such a Mugler interpretation of the burgeoning stylistic trend. The designer’s Fall / Winter 1995 collection was a tantalizing celebration at the Cirque d’Hiver which showed his excellence in sewing and his talent as a showman. One look subtly stands out from the pack for its unexpected stealth. What appeared to be an elegant black cocktail dress and exaggerated shawl took on a whole new life as the model turned back to reveal a cut-out buttock and a delicate strand of pearls just above. The butt cleavage fashion was perfect for Mugler to experiment with as it was something that would allow him to maintain the brand’s streamlined aesthetic while adding that much-needed shock factor.

For Spring / Summer 1997, Tom Ford launched the now iconic Gucci logo thong on the catwalk. In Ford’s signature fashion, the model donned the thong accompanied by slicked back hair, a loose tunic and little else. Her creation would have become a fashion infamy, and rightly inspire many more iterations to come (Kim Kardashian even wore a version of the thong in a scorching Instagram post.) Hesitantly wondering if butt cleavage is a real thing ( hint, it does).

As with many trends, fashion has spread from the McQueen and Mugler catwalks to the entertainment and pop culture spheres. Charm Star Rose McGowan donned a small iteration for the 1998 VMAs, saying the outfit choice was a political statement. The daring outfit allowed McGowan not only to regain her body autonomy, but also to reverse a sexist narrative against women. Despite being largely ashamed of a slut, the actress and activist used the chainmail dress as a way to reframe the toxic perception of female sexuality in the entertainment industry. McGowan aptly stated the ethics behind his choice: “ Oh Hollywood, would you like a body that you can just use and throw away? Then I have one for you, ” perfectly summing up the F-you attitude that the butt cleavage offers its wearers.

Rose McGowan at the 1998 VMAs Getty Images

Like McGowan’s iconic appearance, the 2014 CFDA Awards saw fashion superstar Rihanna sporting an equally sparkling and revealing ensemble. The singer, a steadfast supporter of body positivity, dazzled the awards ceremony in a sheer Adam Selman gown and fur stole. As the star joked with reporters, the singer’s sartorial choice played with the panty-less figure’s ability to enhance sexual freedom, resulting in an unforgettable fashion moment.

As stars donned the figure on red carpets, designers began to reinterpret the figure in a way that fully cemented its place in the fashion lexicon forever. At the height of the Vetements boom, the brand cheekily (no pun intended) produced jeans that fully closed along the crotch as part of a collaboration with Levi’s. While many have shrugged and cringed at the iteration of the brand, the garment shows how the channels of pop culture, American and no-frills fashion merge.

Mugler, the sexy brand that was revitalized by American Creative Director Casey Cadwallader, presented a modernized take on the sexy style. The panty-less silhouette was once again a natural fit for the brand as it was at Mugler’s head in the ’90s, offering an updated take on liberating sexuality. For Spring / Summer 2020, Bella Hadid opened the runway in a cropped blazer, thong and sheer tights set. Cadwallader has come full circle effortlessly within a brand that has helped boost the trendy figure while leaving room for future expansion.

The no-panty silhouette has taught us that no matter how outrageous or seemingly tasteless a fashion statement can be, there is always a subliminal message to be discovered. And with the unfazed silhouette, that message is often one of liberation and self-expression that transcends the traditional boundaries of patriarchal and societal expectations. While the jury is still out on the stylistic merits of some of the rash choices, its place in the historical evolution of fashion has been rightly established.