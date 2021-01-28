Fashion
H & M’s New Denim Collaboration Combines Sustainability and Accessibility
Swedish fast fashion company H&M is collaborate with classic denim brand Lee on a new collection released on February 4. The clothing line is pushing for the next generation of more sustainable denim, with jeans made from recycled cotton and back patches made from non-leather materials, such as cork and jacron paper.
Other materials included in the collection are Tencel Lyocell yarn, made from wood pulp, and Texloop RCOT recycled cotton jersey. The collaboration consists of clothing for men, women and children, including oversized denim jackets, corsets, dresses, overalls and casual jeans, inspired by the 80s and 90s.
In addition, H&M will also share its very first life cycle analysis data on its website, which will track the water, carbon dioxide and energy footprint of each garment from creation to end of use.
H&M has long been branded as a very polluting fast fashion brand especially one with accusations of greenwashing and would have violated a commitment to pay workers a living wage.
This collaboration complaints to have transparency and sustainability at the heart of its design, which is good that the field of work is not directly mentioned in the press release and does not appear to be planned to include it in the LCA of the company. This is particularly interesting given the 2013 Rana Plaza disaster, when a building in Bangladesh used for fast fashion collapsed due to poor conditions and H&M reply signed a five-year agreement with hundreds of top brands to promote better conditions in the country.
This is not H&M’s first sustainable company. The brand released its Conscious Collection in 2010, making small steps towards sustainability within this project, and produced the main versions of the brand Billie Eilish and Giuliva heritage. He also released a Conscious Collection late last year made from recycled materials.
While sustainability encompasses On both environmental and societal aspects, Lee x H&M has the potential to be the first step towards sustainability for the average consumer who is unaware of the impact of fast modes on the environment.
Even though durability has been a trend over the past couple of years, especially with thrifty and popular apps in the resale market such as Depop and Poshmark, some people can’t afford these fast fashion alternatives. And saving in person is always risky due to the pandemic.
This collaboration is slightly more practical and acceptable to the general public than other collaborations, where the public fits into smaller niches of brands or artists. Lee is a brand that has been around for over 100 years with a reputation for durability and quality.
The low prices, usually associated with fast fashion, are another attractive aspect of this collection. H&M published a official price list with items ranging from $ 12.99 to $ 59.99. Most of the company’s items are more affordable and convenient (H&M has hundreds of locations in the US) than a sustainable brand. H&M also offers a discount for university students.
Although the company has slowly taken steps to become a more sustainable brand, especially by documenting its working practices, this Lee x H&M collaboration will help consumers feel better about purchasing clothing made from sustainable materials. .
And I hope that in the near future, the fast fashion giant can get certifications from credible third-party organizations such as OEKO-TEX and B Corporation, in addition to becoming a member of 1% for the planet. This transparency about the conditions under which their clothes are made can build trust and credibility not only for the benefit of consumers but also to influence other fast fashion brands.
