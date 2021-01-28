Demi Moore makes surprise appearance at Fendi’s haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week





Written by Oscar Holland, CNN Actress Demi Moore made her surprise runway debut on Wednesday, opening Fendi’s virtual showcase during the Paris Fashion Week couture runway shows. The 58-year-old cameo saw her wearing an off-the-shoulder black silk suit with wide-legged pants, elaborate earrings and a dark clutch. She then took to Instagram to describe the moment like “making a teenage dream come true”. Demi Moore walks the runway during a presentation of the Fendi Spring / Summer 2021 collection at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Credit: Stéphane de Sakutin / AFP / Getty Images The show also marked the debut of designer Kim Jones, who presented his first Haute Couture collection for Fendi since joining the label last September. Succeeding the late Karl Lagerfeld as artistic director of women’s fashion and couture, Jones seized the opportunity with an impressive collection of flowy capes, shimmering evening dresses and androgynous masculine looks. before coming to rest in transparent boxes inspired by the label’s “double F” monogram. Her Spring-Summer 2021 collection, with inspirations ranging from Baroque marble sculptures by Gian Lorenzo Bernini to Virginia Woolf’s 1928 novel “Orlando”, was revealed via a video. On a soundtrack by composer Max Richter, models walked the dramatically lit labyrinthine of the historic Palais Brongniartbefore coming to rest in transparent boxes inspired by the label’s “double F” monogram. Moore described the collection as “a magnificent and magical start”. She was followed on the runway by industry stalwarts like Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne. Iconic ’90s models Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington also appeared, while Moss’ 18-year-old daughter Lila Grace was another surprise addition to the star lineup. Kate Moss and daughter Lila Grace Moss appear together in Fendi’s Spring-Summer 2021 collection during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Credit: Stéphane de Sakutin / AFP / Getty Imagane “Thanks to the wonderful cast who made this possible, true friends and family,” Jones written on Instagram after the show. “I love you all!” Although Moore is known for her sense of style – and for her appearances on the covers of fashion magazines like Harper’s Bazaar – Wednesday’s show marked his first big track concert. It comes just a few months after she appeared in a video for Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, where she was seen in a black leotard. The Hollywood star has previously been dressed by Jones. She posed in Dior – where Jones is also the Men’s Creative Director – for a glossy photo book , celebrating his first year with the French label, released in October 2019. Related Video: Everything You Need To Know About High Fashion With Covid-19 restrictions limiting travel and complicating physical fashion shows, brands have found new ways to present their designs. Fendi was one of many houses to showcase collections online as part of this year’s exclusively digital Haute Couture Week. The spring-summer 2021 fashion shows take place from January 25 to January 28.







