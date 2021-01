The best wedding dress inspiration from Haute Couture Fashion Week

The future of Big Days everywhere may seem uncertain, but one thing is certain: a fabulous outfit for the bride is still of utmost importance. While weddings have been called off and postponed left, right and center throughout the pandemic, a bride-to-be has to get her kicks somewhere, right? And right now, it looks like it might be in our dreams along with all the other wedding preparations to consider. So, to get you started on your wedding dress dream, we’ve rounded up the best looks from Spring / Summer 2021 Haute Couture Week and the dreamy gown crowds that have swirled across the catwalks this season (and across our screens. ) While this season marked another virtual event for the whimsical and fantastical fashion house, there is plenty of wedding dress inspiration from each of the 28 brands that have participated, including Chanel, Dior and Schiaparelli. Related Throw a tuxedo ( Chanel / IMAXTree ) Take inspiration from Virginie Viards’ wedding-themed Chanel show and add an offbeat touch to your dress with a tuxedo. Not only can he squeeze the waist of Bridgerton’s daughters, but he can also work hard as a separate post-marriage. Two birds, one stone? Absolutely. The bigger the bling, the better ( Schiaparelli / IMAXTree ) While the virtues of XXL Zoom-worthy bling have been widely touted for the past year, Schiaparelli also seemed to confirm his status in the upper echelons of the fashion industry. In a collection reminiscent of Dynasty on steroids, the Italian fashion house amplified its already flamboyant dresses with a big, bold bling. Okay, the dress might be a little bigger than you wanted, but the take-away point is clear: when in doubt about your big day, add a healthy bling seasoning. Feathery dresses ( Giambattista Valli / IMAXTree ) Feathers adorned all manner of sleeves during Haute Couture Fashion Week, adding a sultry vibe to the dresses that greeted them. If you fancy a dress that can go from ceremony to ceremony (a bride-to-be can really dream of), get one with feathers. Everything that shines ( Valentino / IMAXTree ) Valentino really went for gold in his SS21 couture show. There were gold masks covering entire faces, gold specs scattered all over the hair and, more importantly, seriously sparkling robes. If after the drama of your wedding a solid white dress looks a bit drab for the dance floor, take it up a notch with gold. Why not? Scroll through the gallery above to find out more the fantastic dresses from Haute Couture Fashion Week.

