The Boy Scout: Frugality and poor planning can easily hamper Scouts’ winter preparation

There is snow in the 10 day forecast which is great news as it definitely means having dry and sunny weeks. But nonetheless, a good scout is always ready, so this week I’m tackling cold weather clothing.

My trusty Boy Scout manual teaches that there are three basic principles for staying warm in cold weather, wearing layered clothing, wearing a water-repellent and windproof outerwear, and staying dry. Do these three things, the book says, and you’re good to go.

Now taken at face value, none of these principles usher in a new foundation. I’ve been told to dress in layers since I wasn’t a Boy Scout, and found that to be generally good advice. And common sense insists that staying dry in cold weather is always a smart move.

But in my experience, there are two big obstacles that tend to keep me from finding solace in freezing temperatures, and they both relate to the Boy Scout motto: Be Prepared.

The first is what I would call relentless frugality. I am a 44 year old male living in the Thermal Kaleidoscope of Greater Cincinnati and do not have water repellent and wind resistant outerwear. Heck, I barely own what could be called layers of clothing.

We all have areas of our lives where we don’t care about spending money, and for me one of them is clothing. I take out my Columbia fleece jacket when the air is least crisp in October and wear it until the weather warms up or the jacket wears out. I’m currently on my third or fourth gray in a row.

Most of the time, that’s fine. It can get a bit cold if I spend the day at the zoo, but otherwise it keeps me warm enough to get in and out of the car.

But the truth is, it’s impossible to prepare if you refuse to buy the right equipment.

The other obstacle that bothers me sometimes is not planning for the cold. A good scout anticipates when he might find himself in the cold and prepares accordingly.

This has never been a strong point for me, and I will only give a few illustrations.

Several years ago, I exercised regularly and attended several gyms. One day I decided to train in what was then Urban Active in Bellevue during what I guess you could call a light snowstorm. (This was back when snow was still a thing in northern Kentucky.)

Anyway, on the way back from the gym I ran into some car trouble and got stuck. I was there, wearing gym shorts and a t-shirt. I only expected to run into the gym and then get back to the car, so I didn’t even bother for a Columbia fleece jacket.

I was dressed like an idiot trying to figure out what was going on with my car. As you can imagine, I’m not particularly handy under the hood anyway, but when you can’t feel your fingers it’s hard to do much in the automotive business.

Another time I wasn’t prepared for the cold was when I was in college, working at the SuperAmerica gas station in Cold Spring.

I was at night after a full day of lessons and, if memory serves, maybe a Reds game. I arrived at 10pm and soon started my night chores. The first was to store beer and milk in the cooler, so I went.

It had been a long day and I was pretty tired, so even though it was quite cold in the cooler at around 35-40 degrees, I decided to push an empty milk crate against the back wall and walk away. rest for a few minutes before restocking. . It wasn’t my first time doing this, the night shift is long and boring, and sometimes you have to choose your seats.

Well the next thing I know my coworker Sal shakes me up and warns me that our manager just introduced himself. Shed is known to come in from time to time out of the blue overnight, so I wasn’t too surprised.

But then Sal informed me that it was 6 a.m.

I fell asleep there on that crate of milk and slept for almost eight hours in almost freezing temperatures. I remember Sal put his hands on my cheeks and said: Oh. You are so cold.

I tried to stand up, but my head was foggy, my legs were frozen, and my body just wouldn’t cooperate. Sal helped me go to the men’s bathroom, and I used the hand dryer to get my blood pumped again. I timed, got home and slept 24 hours. I just wasn’t prepared for a night’s sleep in the cooler.

So as the colder days of winter approach, a friendly reminder from The Man Scout to dress in layers, buy yourself a cute water-repellent jacket and try to stay dry this winter.

And it’s my good turn every day.

Chris Cole is director of corporate communications at Health District 1 and a deacon at Plum Creek Christian Church in Butler. He lives in Highland Heights with his wife, Megan. The Man Scout chronicles Coles’ journey to acquire some of the skills of the head, heart and hand that he failed to learn as a child of the 1980s growing up in Newport. His field guide: a 1952 Boy Scouts manual he found on eBay.