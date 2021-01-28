Stylish leather trainers for men to pair with casual outfits | Most Wanted Products





Leather sneakers draw the fine line between casual and elegant in a sleek construction and can be relied on for most occasions that involve covering the toes to go out. Sneakers with leather uppers and soles will prove to be durable in the long run as well and if you prefer to treat your sneakers as an everyday style, you must look at leather sneakers. While choosing a style for yourself, think about one that can easily become a staple in your wardrobe, a pair that you will likely achieve more than any other in your closet for six to eight months out of the year. Neutral shades like white, black, and brown are your best bet, with white sneakers being the most popular style. Slim, minimalist designs are becoming much more popular than their bulkier counterparts for their timeless appeal and multiple uses. If you’re trying to sort through the endless supply of sneakers available in the market, check out our top picks for men’s leather sneakers: These lace up sneakers would be a perfect choice for men who love chunky details. These sneakers feature a textured hood toe contrasting with a smooth PU leather upper. The black shoes have a rubber sole and will go perfectly with casual outfits.

These leather sneakers have a medium width.

If durability and low maintenance are your top priorities, consider this black leather sneaker from Clarks. A brown or beige shade is one of the most versatile shades out there, and it will go well with any kind of colorful clothing you choose to wear. The sneakers feature a matching flat lace that provides a textural contrast to the leather construction.

The off-white sole of the shoe is sturdy and is said to provide excellent support for the feet. Flaunting Nike’s signature ‘swoosh’ in white, these black sneakers are all about fine detail and excellent craftsmanship. The sneaker’s clean texture and rounded toe provide protection against wear and tear while its padded neck and tongue provide plush cushioning to the feet.

These sneakers would be a smart addition to your casual wardrobe. Mimicking a modern tennis shoe style, these sneakers are inspired by Puma’s 1980s archives. With a contrasting color toe and sole, these sneakers elevate the basic style of the white shoe to make it much more attractive. These white sneakers have a rubber sole and a medium shoe width.

Other features of these sneakers include a vulcanized midsole and two ventilation holes on the medial side, an embroidered logo, a nappa leather upper, a nylon strap on the heel and a woven label on the tongue. Simple and elegant, these white sneakers would be the favorite style of many. With a round toe shape and regular width, these shoes are perfect for everyday wear and will keep you comfortable even after all day use.

The features of these sneakers include a lightweight and flexible construction, a durable TPR sole and a sleek leather upper. With subtle paneling details on the back and tongue, these white leather sneakers from Louis Phillipe are all about understated elegance. These minimalist sneakers can be paired with almost any casual outfit and can even give a sports jacket a stylish look.

These sneakers have a colored printed sole with the Louis Philippe brand. DISCLAIMER: Journalists from The Times of India were not involved in the production of this article.



