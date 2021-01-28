Fashion’s Biggest Moments at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration – The Torch





Despite a pandemic that has taken its toll on us all, fashion prevailed in Washington DC on January 20 when President Joe Biden was sworn in. Symbol of patriotism, the designers who dressed the Bidens, Vice-President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were Americans. Biden and Emhoff were both dressed in elegant, fitted suits designed by Ralph Lauren, a native New Yorker and classic American designer who started his empire by creating ties. The First Lady, Dr Jill Biden, wore a monochrome ensemble designed by rising New York designer Alexandria ONeill of the Markarian label. ONeill founded Markarian in 2017 and has dressed celebrities in her signature dresses for red carpets and events ever since. She worked on a set of teal and jewel Dr. Bidens tones for many months leading up to the unveiling, maintaining a monochrome look that included a matching mask. Harris wore an outstanding purple dress and overcoat designed by Christopher John Rogers in another monochrome moment. Christopher John Rogers, a black designer, had a special moment during New York Fashion Week 2019 as his models floated down the runway in extravagant dresses and neon colored pants. Since then his pieces have been featured everywhere and Rogers has become an everyday name in haute couture. Dressing Harris in purple was no accident. Harris’ gaze was a nod to the women’s suffrage movement and the long battle women have fought to win their voice. Harris celebrated history by wearing Rogers, becoming the first woman and woman of color to serve as second in command. The Obamas were also in attendance for the Bidens inauguration, with Barack in a sleek long coat over a dashing suit. The duo’s real show was Michelle, who was dressed in a three-piece, wine-colored, waist-cinching outfit by black designer Sergio Hudson. For the younger ones, Harris’ daughter-in-law Ella Emhoff turned heads in a chic, fitted MiuMiu long tweed coat with a white color and amber jewelry on the shoulders. Young poet laureate Amanda Gorman shone on stage as she recited her poem, The Hill We Climb, wearing a bright yellow Prada coat and accessorized with a thick red headband. Photo credit / Flickr Chairman of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff There were also other notable attendees at the inauguration, such as Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. Gaga performed The Star Spangled Banner in a Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress, decorated with a giant golden dove brooch, symbolizing peace. Lopez wore an all-white Chanel ensemble for her performance of This Land is Your Land. Photo credit / Flickr Mike Beaty Last, but not least, the man of the hour, inaugural fashion heyday Senator Bernie Sanders is shown seated socially, in an olive green outdoor coat, accessorized with mittens wool. These mittens were made by Vermont schoolteacher Jen Ellis. Ellis became an overnight sensation as memes depicting Sanders’ now famous outfit and demeanor flooded the internet. Ellis made these mittens from reused wool sweaters with a fleece lining from recycled plastic bottles. Not only are they durable, they are adorable. Sanders wearing Elliss mittens displays an important message that Sanders is one for the people, embraces sustainable fashion and supports local businesses. Ellis has a store on Etsy, but does not currently sell mittens. The fashion of the opening day provided entertainment, meaning and value to the American people. The men in American costumes displayed patriotism and sophistication. Brightly colored youth symbolized a bright future; women in conceptions guided by history. All eyes have been on First Ladys’ inaugural outfit for years, especially from the baby blue wool Jackie Kennedys coat with matching hat. Many First Ladys have taken after Kennedy’s majesty like Betty Ford, Nancy Regan, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Melania Trump and now Dr. Jill Biden, who has paid homage to her through monochrome pieces, teal colors and designs. similar. The fashion of the inauguration will remain timeless. It is inspired by the traditions of the past while evolving for a better future. With this idea in mind, the future of fashion looks bright.

