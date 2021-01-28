Down jackets and slippers deemed “ warm ” by Lyst – Sourcing Journal





The Lyst Index on Wednesday announced its ranking of the most popular fashion brands and products for the fourth quarter of 2020. “Hot” products, however, reveal as much about the state of fashion as it does the state of it. ‘minds of consumers as they approach a full year of working from home and socializing remotely via screens in the security of their own homes. Related Articles Rules of comfort, function is key, and trusted heritage brands resonate with consumers on a budget. To find the world’s most popular products, Lyst’s formula filters over eight million items by volume of mentions, searches, pageviews, interactions, and social media sales across thousands of stores across Canada. line. Although Gucci was ranked # 1 most popular brand of the quarter, a simple $ 279 jacket from The North Face was named “Most Popular” product for men and women, a first in history. by The Lyst Index. The retro Nuptse Jacket from The North Face 1996, a boxy packable down coat and celebrity favorite, emerged as the clear winner of the fourth quarter, not to mention the burgeoning down jacket category. Searches for quilted jackets increased 174%, Lyst reported, due to an increase in outdoor socialization. “Combining technical performance with a more accessible price point than the Moncler and Canada Goose models, which also feature in the rankings, the Nuptse jacket is part of the nostalgia trend of the 90s and has taken social media by storm.” , Lyst said. Technical outerwear dominated the male index. The # 2 ranked Moncler Sassiera down jacket, while the Stone Island Crinkle Reps NY down jacket (# 3), Nike Tech Fleece full-zip hoodie (# 5), Moncler’s Montcla down jacket (# 6 ) and Canada Goose vest’s Garson down (# 8) each found their customers during the quarter. The women’s category, meanwhile, has welcomed more sartorial sartorial statements, including the Velvet Skims Hoodie (# 6) and the soft and comfy Nikki coat from Stand Studio (# 10). These qualities are reflected in other pieces at home for women such as a knitted bralette from No.7 Jacquemus and No.9, feather pajamas from Sleeper. Balmain’s 3D effect logo sweatshirt, meanwhile, gave men a high way to wear sweatshirts, arriving at No.10. The demand for comfort has crept into the shoes. “With consumers spending more time at home, demand has increased for comfortable and practical shoes that are more winter resistant than sandals,” Lyst said. Birkenstock’s shearling-lined Boston clogs took second place on the women’s index, while the unlined version placed sixth on the men’s index for the second quarter in a row. Ugg, a name synonymous with home footwear, also performed well in the quarter. The brand’s Scuff Deco slippers rank # 3 for men, and its classic ultra mini boots for women rank # 5. On Running’s Cloud X sneakers rank 9th on the Men’s Index, indicating consumers have fitness ahead. Shoes with utilitarian elements, however, resonated more with women. At # 3 and # 4, Bottega Veneta’s crampon boots and Chloe’s Betty rain boots reflect how designer brands find a place in consumers’ functional wardrobes with grippy outsoles and lugs. waterproof properties.







