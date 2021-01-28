Rory McIlroy wants US Open confidence boost at Farmers Insurance Open dress rehearsal in Torrey Pines

Rory McIlroy is hopeful that a strong performance at Torrey Pines this week can give him a major boost of confidence ahead of this year’s US Open on the same course.

World No. 7, who just finished third in Abu Dhabi last week to boost morale, will start on the California course over the next four days in the Farmers Insurance Open with the goal of not only winning his first event since November 2019, but also take a few lessons before the US Open in June, which will be played at the same location.

McIlroy has played this event for the past two years and has a good record at Torrey Pines, finishing tied for fifth in 2019 and tied for third last year, but he has never played it under the brutal conditions the USGA usually has it in place. for a US Open.

And while the 31-year-old admits this week won’t be a perfect preparation for the bigger event to come in a few months, he is hoping for three solid rounds on the south course – with one round this week played on the north. – will be very useful when he returns later in the year.

“I’m not really going to think about what (the USGA) is going to do because I just have to play the golf course that’s in front of me this week,” said McIlroy, who pitched his first round today at 6. , 40. pm UK time alongside Brooks Koepka and Matthew Wolff.

“But I think three rounds of competition on the south course this week will be fresh in my memory in June and at the US Open.

“Obviously the course is going to play out very differently in June. I would expect the rough to be a bit higher and the greens to be a bit firmer, a bit more precision this week than can be. -being this week, but it’s also not like you aren’t trying to hit the fairways this week.

“If I can go out and play well and shoot three good scores on the South this week, that will give me some confidence in June.”

McIlroy also called on US lawmakers to use common sense when it comes to allowing golfers to travel freely between tournaments as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on.

Newly-elected US President Joe Biden has suggested imposing a new travel ban on people traveling from the UK and the EU to prevent the transmission of new strains of the virus, which could leave several names of high level stranded as the golf program begins to pick up speed.

Coming directly to La Jolla after last week’s tournament in Abu Dhabi, McIlroy believes a travel ban should not apply to elite golfers given the highly sanitized conditions they must adhere to to play.

“I’m going from one bubble in Europe to another bubble here. I mean, I take a test, it’s negative, I don’t see why that should ban you from playing in a golf tournament,” he said. -he explains.

“I just think the knowledge about the virus is so much more than there was, say, 10 months ago. If (the travel ban) were to come in, I obviously would and I wouldn’t. could not do what i did this week and go straight from Abu Dhabi to here.

“I would say it would be a little extreme to have to quarantine.”

Belfast Telegraph