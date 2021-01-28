It’s a hairstyle that introduced Matt Hranek to the world of Japanese men’s magazines.

While waiting to have their ears down at Freemans Barbershop around 2008, the author and photographer found themselves leafing through thick, Americana-obsessed books like Free and easy, who captured her interest and imagination with just one word of English.

The first thing I found so interesting was that it wasn’t a fashion magazine, Hranek says. They spoke real style and real personal style I didn’t even have to speak Japanese or read Japanese. I just thought visually it was approached so well in a very minimal but thoughtful, environmental way, and it really inspired me.

Hranek was soon making pilgrimages to Kinokuniya, the Japanese bookstore in Bryant Park, to deepen the catalog. He cites Japanese men’s magazines as an influence on his own publication, WM Brown, which launched in fall 2018 and shares a similar affinity for street-style photography and simple shots of vintage clothing and gear.

I dug this whole approach and was doing it myself at the time. There were a lot of American magazines that weren’t interested in this, he says.

David Marx, the Tokyo-based author of Ametora: How Japan Saved American Style, The growing American interest in Japanese men’s magazines dates back to the same time as Hraneks’ epiphany.

It started in the great menswear boom of 2008, Marx tells InsideHook. Most of the information men sought was only available in these magazines. Many bloggers went to Kinokuniya, bought issues of Free and easy, etc. and scanned the pages for content.

In a pre-Instagram world, the highly visual nature of magazines has Free and easy The feature on the boots could include over 100 pairs photographed across 16 pages, making them a valuable reference even for non-Japanese people.

Japanese men’s magazines stand out from most US men’s magazines not only because of their in-depth knowledge, but also their unique catalog format, Marx says.

While American men’s magazines have always mixed fashion advice with short stories, celebrity interviews and a lot of writing, Japanese men’s magazines are very visual and product-oriented. They are called catalog magazines because they feature dozens and dozens of products on every page, including price and where to buy. In an increasingly consumerist world where people want to see new products selected by experts and learn how to style them correctly, Japanese magazines even attract people who cannot read the explanatory text.

And yet, there are occasional touches of English that can prove confusing, like captions under elegant subject matter (examples: Mr. Strong Boy, Mr. Rugged Photographer) or the title of a popular recurring. Free and easy article titled Dads Style, a tradition that continued with its successor magazine, I salute you marie.

A 2007 Free & Easy cover featuring Ralph Lauren Free and easy

Aya Komboo, Tokyo-based journalist with over a decade of contributing experience from the United States and Europe in titles such as Free and easy and I salute you marie, found herself explaining to confused American subjects, single or childless, that fatherhood was not a daddy-style prerequisite.

According to the editor, the father has been defined as a man who has established a unique professional career and lifestyle while maintaining enthusiasms for culture, fashion, leisure and other intellectual objects, Komboo says.

Another English phrase often used throughout Free and easy and I salute you marie is Rugged Style, which Komboo says his editor defined as unaffected, sincere, tough, and manly. Men with this style enjoy the outdoors and appreciate a wide variety of fashion, including work clothes and even military uniforms.

And although the text is foreign, many topics have proven intimately familiar to American readers thanks to long-standing Japanese interest and even nostalgia for the Americana.

Readers seem to miss the good old days in America and still have fond memories of American actors including Steve McQueen and movies like Easy Rider, Komboo said. They see American spirits in Ralph Lauren, RRL, J. Crew and Brooks Brothers, as well as in vintage jeans, and miss their own youth heavily influenced by American culture.

When Komboo began its career at the turn of the millennium, the Japanese magazine industry was booming, with titles released almost every week. More recently, the industry has felt the same pressure as its US counterpart, and many titles have gone into bankruptcy or put online only. Free and easy itself ceased publication in 2016, although Komboo explains that this was the result of an amicable split between the commercial side of the magazines, which operated two specialty stores and a clothing brand, and its editorial side, who went to create I salute you marie in the process of being founded Free and easy editor Minoru Onozato.

The Hail Mary of February 2021 I salute you marie

Although the industry has contracted, it is still rich in titles: Komboo quickly lists over a dozen titles that remain important in the market, including Men’s Club, Brutus, Popeye, Oceans and Lightning. Komboo believes the comparative resilience of Japanese magazines is due to their more diverse and focused nature, where titles cater to specific niches and are often sold in bookstores and cafes rather than by subscription.

Large companies dominate the publishing market in the United States, while many small companies in Japan keep specific market segments small, but sufficient for their survival. Unlike mass media that depend on the mainstream, these small businesses try to serve the needs of small groups of people who have special interests that their American counterparts might otherwise ignore, she said.

Among today’s American readers, Marx says that Popeye continues to be popular thanks to the younger focus and active Instagram presence of the self-proclaimed magazine for City Boys, and focused on work wear Clutch has gained a cult following among denim heads and boot lovers. Marx also says that there is an extremely niche but passionate market for vintage Japanese men’s magazines in the US, UK and Australia, which he participates in through his Ametora bookstore hosted on Instagram and to The armory.

And for some, being featured in a Japanese men’s magazine continues to be a greater honor than appearing in an American equivalent. Such a point of view is shared by Hranek, who ends up being the subject of several profiles.

I just felt like, now I did, he said. It was much more important to me than a profile in GQ or Squire.