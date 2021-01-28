Some tips for winter fashion





Winters in Madison are freezing cold, but, along with the snow, the cold weather also brings new fashion trends. One trend that is sure to be seen on campus this winter is track suits. Since people were forced to work from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, casual wear has become more popular than ever, especially matching tracksuits. This trend started with dye sets over the summer and has not lost its force. In fact, this trend has become more popular in winter because it is warm and comfortable. This trend has also evolved with the seasons and now, instead of tye dye, many people wear monochrome sets. Colors such as brown and beige have become more and more popular as the weather has turned colder. This trend is extremely versatile and isn’t going anywhere for a while. These sets have gained so much popularity not only because they are comfortable, but because they are so versatile. Celebrities and influencers have started to accessorize their tracksuits and turn them into high fashion looks. They do this by adding big jewelry and a blazer for a more professional look or sneakers and a down jacket for a more sporty look. This has inspired many to do the same, making the matching sweatshirts a staple of the wardrobe. This trend has really taken off in Madison because the tracksuits are warm, comfortable and stylish. Sweatshirts have also become such a big trend among college students due to their wide price range. While there are high-end loungewear out there, there are also cheaper options at stores like Zara, Aerie, and Target. This allows students to be a part of a huge fashion trend, while on a budget. Matching tracksuits are the perfect look to go to class, whether it’s online, in person, or for coffee with a friend. They are the perfect winter staple for everyone’s closet. Do you like what you read? Get Daily Cardinal content delivered to your inbox The Daily Cardinal has been covering Madison University and the community since 1892. Consider giving today.

