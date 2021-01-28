The Fifth Anniversary of the Blue Jacket Fashion Show featuring Billy Porter, Andr Leon Talley, Mario Cantone, Mike Woods, Dominic Fumusa and more goes virtual to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research





The event will once again bring together the worlds of fashion, entertainment, health and media to openly discuss prostate cancer, with a new focus on racial disparities and underserved communities and with individual homes and women. personal spaces of models replacing a shared runway. Behind-the-scenes glimpses into the personal lives of attendees hope to inspire viewers to take charge of their own health and treatment.

The program will feature one-on-one virtual chats with celebrities and experts in fashion, medicine and research, and will end with a socially distant version of the initiative’s traditional Blue Jacket parade. Participants at the event include fashion industry icon Andr Leon Talley, actors Billy Porter, Mario cantone and Dominic Fumusa, TV personalities Mike Woods, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Don Lemon and Bill nye, and celebrity stylist Ty-ron mayes. The best fashion designers including Michael Kors, Thom browne, Stephen F, Duckie Brown, Nick graham, Ben sherman, Tommy Hilfiger, Bruno Magli and Michael strahan and Joseph Abboud for Men’s Wearhouse will reinvent the traditional “blue jacket” that participants will then model in their own way. Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind lung cancer. About one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their life. Risk factors for prostate cancer include increasing age, African descent, family history of the disease, certain inherited genetic diseases, as well as other factors (e.g. diet, exposure to chemicals, smoking). Men should talk to their doctor about prostate cancer screening options from the age of 50 or 40 if they are in a high risk group. “Janssen Oncology is delighted to once again participate in the Blue Jacket Fashion Show to raise awareness about prostate cancer. This year, we are particularly proud to help change direction to reflect the patients most affected ”, says Rodney Gillespie, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Janssen Oncology, and himself attending the event. “Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in black men, who are also twice as likely to die from the disease as white men. Janssen Oncology is committed to raising awareness of the disproportionate impact of prostate cancer in black communities as we work to eliminate health inequalities for those with and affected by prostate cancer. “ “As we discover how genes work in prostate cancer to detect it much earlier and treat it much more precisely, we are accelerating the end of death and suffering from prostate cancer,” says Jonathan W. Simons, MD, President and CEO of the Prostate Cancer Foundation. “The Prostate Cancer Foundation rewards our partnership with the Blue Jacket Fashion Show. It raises awareness about prostate cancer, encourages every man to talk to his doctor about personal and family risks, prioritizes screening and stylishly encourages a healthier lifestyle. To reserve a “seat” at the Blue Jacket 2021 fashion show, you can subscribe to www.bigmarker.com/blue-jacket/2021. All participants must register before Wednesday 3 February 2021. After the event, the show will be available for viewing on Blue Jacket YouTube channel. Donations for prostate cancer research can also be made through the Prostate Cancer Foundation website at www.pcf.org/bluejacket. About the Blue Jacket Initiative

The Blue Jacket Fashion Show was founded by Frederick Anderson and Laura Miller create a platform to openly discuss men’s health issues with a focus on cancer education, early detection, prevention and treatment options. About the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world’s leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding life-saving cancer research. Founded in 1993 by Mike Milken, PCF has raised over $ 850 million supporting cutting-edge research through more than 2,200 research projects in 220 leading cancer centers in 22 countries around the world. Thanks in part to PCF’s commitment to end the death and suffering of prostate cancer, the death rate has fallen by 52% and countless more men alive today. PCF research is now impacting more than 70 forms of human cancer by focusing on immunotherapy, the microbiome, and diet as medicine. Learn more at pcf.org About Johnson & Johnson Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies

At Janssen, we are creating a future where illness is a thing of the past. We are the pharmaceutical companies of Johnson & Johnson, working tirelessly to make this future a reality for patients around the world by fighting disease with science, improving access with ingenuity, and healing despair with the heart. We focus on those areas of medicine where we can make the biggest difference: cardiovascular and metabolism, immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines, neuroscience, oncology and pulmonary hypertension. Learn more aboutwww.janssen.com. Follow us onwww.twitter.com/JanssenGlobaland www.twitter.com/JanssenUS. Janssen Research & Development, LLC and Janssen Biotech, Inc. are part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. MEDIA CONTACTS The Blue Jacket initiative:

