Here are modern and chic bridal clothes





When I co-hosted the Brides Gone Styled show with the wonderful Robert Verdi on TLC a few years ago, I had an approach for every bride I helped style for her big day: It has to work for her personality. It can’t be about trying to put her in a cookie cutter dress or at a wedding, because they were all individuals. And if you try to fake it with something as important and personal as a wedding, it just won’t work. This is as true for me today as it was then. So when I look at all the brides getting hitched up this year, I wish them the same: authenticity, honesty about who they are and what they want in their lives. And yes, that is even reflected in the dresses (or pantsuits) they choose to wear. That said, new ideas will always have a big impact on what we consider when we prepare to walk down the aisle. And it’s no wonder that in 2021, weddings during a pandemic tend to be less formal (it won’t be crowded anyway, unless you marry Zoom), and have much more personality. And it’s something that I’m as happy as I can be to see. Here are five big new trends to think about: Short dresses: Does anything seem better to meet the needs of a Zoom wedding call than a short wedding dress? It’s not just a sign of the times, it’s downright practical. For even in-person weddings, this is a great and sassy and unconventional option. Ready to think about it? Check out outfits like Tadashi Shojis Jadis Cap Sleeve Flare Dress ($ 598 at tadashishoji.com); it has all the beautiful embroidery details, sweetheart neckline and scalloped edge you want from a formal dress, just minus the length. Capes: The current response to the veil, the capes give a little extra cover and a lot of extra panache. Capes can cover the whole range, from long and lacy to short and sheer. A lot of dresses these days come with an attached cape like the Lara Eve Beaded Cape Wedding Dress ($ 498 at davidsbridal.com) – or you can find your perfect dress and then add a cape that complements it separately, like the Layla. Needle & Thread cape, ($ 200 at bhldn.com). Crepe: Minimalist brides who prefer crisp, clean looks can’t get enough of this option, especially these days when it has been stepped up in many classic and contemporary designs. Crepe can be made from synthetic or wool or silk, and comes in every fit imaginable, from offsets to A-lines. A gorgeous and affordable option: the Aquas Fluted Crepe Dress ($ 258 at bloomingdales.com), a tailored and fitted number with a gorgeous fluted skirt and fishtail hem. Trousers: Some brides go gaga over sleek, chic pants ranging from pure white to cream, including pantsuits and jumpsuits. They’re flattering, daring, and utterly sophisticated when you consider embroidered tulle accented models like the Rime Arodakays Poppy Embroidered Tulle and Crepe Jumpsuit ($ 1,565 at net-a-porter.com). Slip dresses: Caroline Bessette Kennedy put Narciso Rodriguez’s dress in the spotlight in the 90s and started a wedding dress revolution. Now, the crew-cut style is back, with its piece-piece lingerie allure like Jenny Yoo Estelle’s Jenny Dress ($ 600 at bhldn.com). And if you want to show off a little less skin while rocking the look, check out the cape trend, above, for more coverage and beauty.

