Clothing seller, civic leader, patron of the Boy Scouts: the life of John Sherman Bashore

There are individuals who become such pillars in their community that their legacy continues to be felt directly or indirectly to this day. John Sherman Bashore was one of those people.

After finding his vocation as a clothier in Lebanon, Bashore became one of the best known and respected civic leaders of his time, through his contributions to local organizations and groups. His donation of 250 acres of land to local Scouts in 1947 is still used today as the Bashore Scout Reserve near Fort Indiantown Gap.

Bashore was born on February 24, 1873, near the area known as Bordner’s Store between Lickdale and Indiantown Gap in Union Township. He was the son of Peter and Sarah Bashore and was one of several children. The family, as the Lebanon Daily News notes in Bashore obituary, was not rich. Bashore was a student in the area’s rural education system and attended Lickdale Grammar School.

As a teenager, Bashore worked two clerk jobs, one at a store near his home and the second at a store in Fredericksburg. At one point, while working in Fredericksburg, Bashore bought a set of trendy clothes in the city, and he remembered that that was when he decided to become a clothes seller.

Pupils at Lickdale Grammar School in the 1880s, located northeast of Lickdale. Bashore stands in the middle row, second from the right. (Lebanon Daily News, July 2, 1955)

At the age of 20, Bashore moved to Lebanon and joined the business he would later run for the rest of his life: a menswear store owned at the time by Isaac Wolf. His reputation as a salesperson grew to the point that he became an associate in the business. In 1915 Wolf died and Bashore was left in charge of the store.

Bashore moved the store to 810 Cumberland Street, where it would remain for decades. Its prime downtown location and Bashore’s expertise have made it one of the region’s best-known clothing stores. He frequently traveled out of the county to research the newest clothes in New York and other metropolitan areas to bring them back to the store. Parents often left their children in the store, according to the Lebanon Daily News, trusting Bashore’s kindness and recommended clothing choices. For several generations of men, the Bashore store was the place to go to look for new clothes.

The Bashore store was two doors down from the Samler Building (left) on Cumberland Street. (Historical Society of the County of Lebanon)

A postcard depicting the storefront of the Bashore clothing store for sale on eBay.

In 1920, Bashore became director of Lebanon’s first national bank; he would later become president of the bank in 1942. This was one of the many positions Bashore held over the years.

In 1922, Bashore and his family moved to a new home on the southwest corner of 10th and Chestnut streets, after living at 937 Willow Street. The new property was considered one of the “finest in town” and was naturally “equipped with all modern amenities”. John Bashore, along with his wife, Jennie (not Kleiser), would live at the intersection for the rest of their lives.

Bashore was apparently a modest and “unpretentious” man who avoided too much attention; nevertheless, it has become a part of the city. Outside of his business and banking, Bashore has become perhaps one of the most civically engaged people in Lebanon of all time. At one point, Bashore served on 22 different boards of directors for various organizations in the region.

In August 1927, the Lebanon Daily News published a series of daily silhouettes of well-known community figures, challenging its readership to guess who each one was. Bashore, as reported here, was the sixth in the series, with the newspaper noting the next day that he was “easily recognized by the majority of guessers.” (Lebanon Daily News, August 15, 1927)

Throughout his career, Bashore has acted in various ways as president of the Rotary club, president of the Association of Community Libraries, founding member of the Lebanon County Chamber of Commerce and treasurer of the Community Fund; In addition, he has also been involved with the Good Samaritan Hospital, Cornwall Railroad Company, local YMCA, Lebanon County Child Health Council, and Lebanon Valley Gas Company, among many other organizations.

Suiting a man of his high level of community involvement, Bashore was something of a magnet for awards and recognition. These included an Honorary Doctor of Letters from Lebanon Valley College, an American Legion Award, and the Lebanon Jaycees’ Good Government Award.

As proof of his deep influence, his obituary noted that a naval officer on an unnamed Pacific island during World War II encountered an American-made wooden bench that had been tagged and distributed by Bashore a few years before.

Bashore gave more than his time. He donated annual checks to area fire companies on Thanksgiving and often remembered his clients’ birthdays with freebies.

The first box of the Girl Scout cookie sale of the year takes place with Bashore as a customer. (Lebanon Daily News, February 1, 1956)

The entrance to Bashore Scout Reserve along Moonshine Road in 2020 (Groh)

Probably Bashore’s best-known legacy today is the Bashore Scout Preserve, which is an active camp (COVID-19 notwithstanding) near Green Point, just north of Fort Indiantown Gap. The original 250-acre lot was purchased by Bashore for $ 7,500 and donated to what is now the Pennsylvania Dutch Council Boy Scoouts of America, although it was initially used by Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

Bashore had been interested in Scouting for several decades and often attended events related to local groups.

Bashore being recognized by the Jaycees of Lebanon in 1958. The portrait photographed behind him was then hung in the Bashore Scout Reserve. (Lebanon Daily News, February 26, 1958)

In his old age, Bashore continued to run the store, although some aspects of the business were handed over to his son, John K. Bashore. On December 10, 1959, after a long and busy life, Bashore passed away of old age at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was well in his 87th year. Bashore was buried in the cemetery of Mount Lebanon.

In a ceremony held a year before his death, in which the Jaycees of Lebanon presented him with the Good Government Award, Bashore said heartbreakingly: “The greatest thing in the world that we can do is do something. thing for the other. Chances are I should have done more, but I’m doing my best. I certainly appreciate everything you have done for me.

For all those whose lives he touched through the decades, directly or indirectly, the feeling was mutual.

