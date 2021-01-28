



Fashion label Vetements has come under fire for referring to the Hong Kong protests in its latest collection. Items in her fall / winter collection feature a blue spray effect which Vetements chief executive Guram Gvasalia says refers to anti-government protests in Hong Kong last year, where police fired water cannons. containing blue dye on protesters as an identification technique. Gvasalia said Vogue track the collection was inspired by the hell that everyone was going through. The incendiary selection included a t-shirt with the Gvasalia slogan for Vetements done in the style of Bernie Sanders’ campaign posters, a full-face black hood worn with ripped jeans, and an inverted anarchy symbol drawn across a bare chest of mannequin and white dress -shirt printed with the rating logo from the NC-17 movie. Gvasalia said the splatter of blue paint referred to the Hong Kong police spray. Prada diet questioned the use of effect labels: Do clothes lure advertising with outrage or is their fashion statement just callous? The industry watchdog said the brand has created politically inspired collections before, including its SS19 collection inspired by its founders who grew up in Georgia during a civil war, but this was inappropriate as it was not not involved in the Hong Kong protests. Inclusion as a fashion statement is confusing, blue ink was not something protesters wore on purpose, and many are exiled or still serving time for participating in protests. Diet Prada readers noted that the profits from the sale of the clothes should help the cause. One reader said: It would have been better if the profits went to the NGOs supporting the movements and the people involved, otherwise it looks like a take on the aesthetics of the protest and democracy movements. Industry publication Fashion company said mainland Chinese consumers would not accept this reference because any perceived support for democracy activists is likely to be denounced as being [anti-Chinese]. The Vetements collective became famous for its alluring co-optation of subcultures and anti-glamor stance using oversized hoodies and subversive use of pop culture and slogans, most infamously its adoption of the company logo from DHL delivery on a haute couture t-shirt. Its anti-establishment aesthetic is well known, but many wonder if its current collection offers simple shock value without substance. Vetements ‘original creative director Demna Gvasalia, who is also Gurams’ brother and Balenciaga’s creative director, left the company in 2019, announcing: I feel like I have accomplished my mission as a conceptualist and innovator in design. The Guardian has asked Vetements for comment.







