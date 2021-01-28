Baylor dominates men’s basketball 107-59 and suffers K-State’s biggest loss in school history





The second-placed Baylor Bears took a rough ride on the Kansas State men’s basketball team, beating them 107-59 on Wednesday night. Dominantly, Baylor handed K-State their biggest loss in school history, winning by 48 points. There was some light at the end of the tunnel, as first year goaltender Nijel Pack, who hadn’t played in the last four games, returned. Pack was the Wildcats’ top scorer with 11 points in 32 minutes. “She is not [Pack] struggled a bit early on but it was good to give him a few minutes, ”said head coach Bruce Weber. “I thought he had done some great things with five assists and a turnover.” Pack’s return provided some relief for K-State’s backcourt, thriving in catch-up and shooting situations against the Bears. Baylor’s offense proved why they were the best in the Big 12 Conference against one of the worst defensive teams in the Big 12. The Bears jumped out of the gate with a 20-2 run in a stretch where the Wildcats shot 14 percent of the ground. Related: PREVIEW: Women’s basketball seeks to cool overpowered Iowa state Read now K-State’s offense struggled from the ground all night, taking nearly 15 minutes to hit double digits. K-State went on a 13-10 run in the final five minutes to at least generate some positive momentum before the break. The highlight of the first half, and possibly the game, was a ringing batsman on the half court by second-year forward Antonio Gordon. Baylor’s offensive flurry continued throughout the game, including a 54-26 lead at the half. Led by a career-high 31 points by junior guard Davion Mitchell, the Bears finished the night shooting 58 percent off the ground and beat the Wildcats 53-33 in the second period. Mitchell hit seven threes on the night, more than K-State had combined. Right off the bat, the Bears proved they had the potential to become a dangerous team in March. “They [Baylor] are a special group, ”Weber said. “They are undefeated for a reason.” Baylor’s experience was evident against the young K-State roster. The Wildcats shot 35 percent from the ground, including 5 of 21 of three. The Bears controlled all other categories except free throws and bench points. The Wildcats went 18 of 24 from the charity strip and topped the Baylor bench 34-33. K-State turned the ball less than the record 28 turnovers against West Virginia, but the Bears made the Wildcats pay for the errors by scoring 34 points on their 21 turnovers. K-State will host former Big 12 foe Texas A&M on Saturday morning in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge, hoping for a better performance than Wednesday night. The tip-off is scheduled for 11 am on ESPNU. K-State leads the all-time series with the Aggies 18-9, including a perfect 11-0 record at the Bramlage Coliseum.

