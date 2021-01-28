Why the latest fashion challenge is an opportunity for dramatic change

EVP, Industry Principal at Logility and NGC software, digitally transforming the retail supply chain.

Getty

Everyone has their favorite cotton t-shirt. Now take a look at the country of origin label sewn on the inside of the collar. If it says “Made in China”, chances are the cotton used in your t-shirt is harvested by forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region, a sobering awareness during the pandemic.

According to the USDA, the Xinjiang region product 85% Chinese cotton, which is used in goods exported to the United States and other countries. Much of this cotton is produced by the forced labor of Muslim minorities.

In reaction to this, on January 13, 2021, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) ad a ban on cotton and cotton products made in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Staff at “all US ports of entry … will detain cotton products” originating in Xinjiang.

This Restraint Order (WRO) applies to any product made, in whole or in part, by forced labor in China, and the burden of proof is on brands and retailers to demonstrate that their products do not contain cotton. or Xinjiang cotton products.

If a retailer cannot provide proof of eligibility, there are three options: export the goods to another country, destroy the goods, or abandon them.

The retail sector has championed the elimination of forced labor in the fashion supply chain. Yet for an industry already ravaged by the effects of Covid-19, this represents another existential threat. If retailers cannot sell these products in the United States, they risk ending up with empty distribution centers and store shelves, a nightmare scenario as they start to bounce back from Covid-19.

Monitoring the chain of custody of a product is essential

This is why traceability has become a hot topic in the retail supply chain. Traceability means that a retailer can trace every step involved in the production of a garment, including the field where the cotton was harvested, and provide a digital plan of each step in the production process.

Traceability allows retailers to document this chain of custody from cotton fiber to the finished product entering U.S. commerce so that retailers can prove that the clothing was not made with forced labor.

Retailers must turn to technology for the traceability capabilities they need, and blockchain technology appears to be the most viable option. The financial industry has embraced blockchain for its ability to provide a verifiable record of every step of a transaction chain. The blockchain produces a “digital thread” for each product and can then create a certificate of conformity that summarizes each exchange of materials and services from the origin of the fiber to the destination, providing the proof required by CBP.

Blockchain can help solve one of the most pressing challenges in fashion retail by eliminating forced labor in the supply chain. However, it has the potential to deliver equally significant value, such as helping the industry become much more environmentally friendly.

Blockchain technology can support sustainability efforts

The fashion industry contributes a disproportionate amount of carbon emissions, producing “about the same amount of [greenhouse gases] per year, all the economies of France, Germany and the United Kingdom combined, ” according to McKinsey. As a result, all fashion brands and retailers are under heavy pressure from consumers to drastically reduce their carbon footprint.

Blockchain technology also holds great promise for sustainable supply chains, as it can measure the environmental impact of a garment, from the origin of the fibers to final delivery to the consumer.

This type of lifecycle analysis (LCA) can be intimidating, as brands and retailers must assess the environmental impact at every stage of the complex fashion production cycle. This is a task particularly suited to blockchain, with its ability to model the physical supply chain with a virtual model known as the ‘digital twin’, which measures environmental impact as well as greenhouse gas emissions. of greenhouse and other environmental pollutants released during the production of a single item.

As brands and retailers gain visibility into their supply chain operations, they can then take steps to reduce the environmental impact at every stage, such as using more recycled materials and using renewable energy manufacturing facilities. To become truly ‘carbon neutral’, they can purchase carbon offsets to mitigate the remaining environmental damage caused by their supply chain.

Improving the fashion supply chain has a lasting impact

The industry must change and product traceability is the first step forward. As good corporate citizens, fashion brands and retailers need to be transparent in the supply chain at every stage of a product’s lifecycle. To enable true blockchain technology, industry leaders must demand lot tracing from the lowest entry level (i.e. cotton bale) to the retail store . FDA requires this level of detail for food, beverages and pharmaceuticals in the event of a product recall.

In the coming months, when consumers verify the country of origin for a product they buy, they should have much better assurance that it was produced under ethical working conditions. At the same time, as brands and retailers embrace sustainability, consumers can be confident that the products they buy are not having a negative effect on the environment.

