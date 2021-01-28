Priyanka Chopra left ‘panicking’ after her strapless wardrobe malfunction





January 28, 2021 – 14:54 GMT



Hannah hargrave Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra made a candid confession when she shared details of an epic incident in her wardrobe that left her panicked

Priyanka chopra had to put her acting skills to good use when she suffered an epic wardrobe malfunction in front of thousands of people. The Baywatch star shared details on Instagram of when she was horrified to discover her dress had broken during a red carpet event – and she also shared photos of the aftermath! MORE: Priyanka Chopra Teases Exciting News With Adorable Return Pics Priyanka – who is married at Nick jonas – posted several glamorous snaps of herself posing in a beautiful strapless dress at a star-studded event and explained: “I can look cold on the outside here, but not everyone knew I was just panicking inside. Loading the player … WATCH: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra love story “The delicate zipper on this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress snapped as they closed it minutes before I left for the Cannes red carpet last year. “The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute drive!” She then promoted her book, Unfinished, when she wrote, “Check out more BTS stories like this one from the Met Gala, Miss World and more in my memoir # Unfinished!” MORE: Priyanka Chopra breaks silence on Meghan Markle’s friendship GALLERY: The most memorable HELLO! celebrity weddings Priyanka detailed her embarrassing moment which also appears in her new memoir Unfinished. Priyanka fans insisted despite her dress failing she still looked “sensational,” and “magnificent”. Many of them also took the opportunity to ask her about her personal life, asking her if motherhood was in her future. The actress has been married to Nick since 2018 and her supporters want them to start a family. MORE: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share Cute Pictures From Their California Vacation Priyanka has been married to Nick since 2018 “Pregnancy announcement?” one asked, while a second said: “Was I hoping for a pregnancy announcement?” Priyanka recently spoke about married life with Nick and recounted Marie Claire that the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down their hectic lifestyles. “Our two programs are so crazy individually that there was no world in which we would have ever spent six months together”, she said. “It only took a global pandemic for this to happen.” Find out more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







