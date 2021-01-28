How Tailored Clothing Came The Latest Craze BoF Professional, News & Analysis

Nick Williams’ custom clothing brand Small Talk Studio has been growing at a steady, albeit slow, pace for quite some time. The designer launched the line of unique hand-painted and embroidered designs in Oakland in 2017, then moved to New York to further develop his business while working part-time as an art teacher and case manager. for a non-profit in Brooklyn.

However, unlike many other emerging labels, the pandemic was actually good for Williams. In the summer of 2020, sales increased by more than 200% compared to the previous year. Custom costume orders from Virgil Abloh and photographer Mordechai Rubinstein, as well as a collaboration with the Blackbird Spyplane newsletter on a Limited edition t-shirt, increased traffic to its website, helping to increase revenue.

I couldn’t keep up with the demand, Williams said. It’s still a bit of a mystery to me.

Unique artisanal fashion has always had its place in the ecosystem, from Savile Row to Imitation of Christ and beyond. In recent years, however, it has become an important source of income for many emerging labels looking for additional ways to make money, as it doesn’t require a large initial investment.

I think there is a heightened awareness and people want to be able to shop a little more special, a little more niche, luxury retail consultant Gurki Basra said, highlighting the growing concern for consumers to support smaller, more sustainable businesses. With all that going on, I don’t think it’s good to buy a $ 3,000 Gucci bag.

Widespread layoffs within the fashion industry during the pandemic also prompted many unemployed designers to launch makeshift collections of unique pieces, many of which are personalized specifically for the buyer. Some of them went from side projects to profitable businesses during the year.

Designers personalizing clothing for consumers putting their favorite car on a t-shirt, a portrait of the family dog ​​sewn into work pants offered a sense of privacy during isolation from quarantines and lockdowns related to the pandemic. Williams sources their supplies from eBay, thrift stores, and workwear suppliers, but customers can also send them their own clothes to customize.

It’s the genre of the new Savile Row, said Jian DeLeon, director of men’s fashion and writing at Nordstrom. This represents what a new kind of aspiration is … it’s not just like a $ 200 t-shirt for $ 200, there’s a rhyme and a reason.

Scaling and extension

However, finding a balance between custom orders and clothes that are easier to make remains a challenge.

Los Angeles-based Juliet Johnstone launched her eponymous label in February 2020 with hand-painted work pants. After Bella Hadid wore and labeled the brand on Instagram, Johnstone struggled to deal with order requests.

It took off during the pandemic in a way that I really didn’t expect, Johnstone said.

Meeting the demand for hand-painted pants was not sustainable, so Johnstone quickly expanded into digitally printed t-shirts and tank tops at a local Los Angeles factory. Each top is still unique and numbered on its website, but requires less time and offers a cheaper price for consumers. A pair of his pants can cost up to $ 450, while a t-shirt starts at $ 108.

Williams currently works in four-month cycles for custom clothing, advertising openings on Instagram and taking around 45 to 50 orders for pieces ranging from $ 125 to $ 500. While most of his business still stems from custom orders, he started making small editions of clothing that follow a similar pattern or set of symbols for easier production.

He also plans to launch ready-to-wear, using the same design processes, but producing in slightly larger quantities for those who can’t buy or expect custom pieces.

The latest T-shirt designer version with Blackbird Spyplane, for example, went from the previous versions of 30 or 40 shirts to 80. They sold out within hours.

The Way of Growth and Wholesale

However, many designers who make bespoke pieces remain wary of the usual routes for growing their business from increasing production to wholesale.

I felt the pressure to maybe produce things faster, said New York-based designer Cherry Kim of Rhee Studio. After cutting down on her working hours as a design assistant at Lorod, a Chinatown-based brand, Kim began painting custom pieces on old Carhartt pants and jackets.

It’s dangerous because that’s not where I want to be in the long run, she says.

One of the reasons custom designers are wary of scaling production is that the cost is increasing exponentially. Limited-edition personalized items made from saved parts rather than new fabric require very little upfront investment. Kim, Johnstone, and Williams all became profitable within months of starting their operations, while most traditional ready-to-wear brands take years to break even. (Some never do.)

I don’t think scaling is the goal of many of these brands.

Ultimately, it would be cool to wholesale, but there’s no real reason to do so now, Johnstone said. I’ve talked to a few wholesalers and they just don’t know what to do with me because everything is different.

Most of these designers sell their products directly to the consumer, and mainly through Instagram. Johnstone and Williams have also worked with Akyn, an e-commerce site that also functions as a gallery for artists.

There is currently a gap in the market for a luxury version of Etsy, said Stefan Siegel of Not Just a Label, an e-commerce marketplace for independent brands, the majority of which produce one-of-a-kind clothing. He said that because the products are made for the buyer, the return rate for the goods is much lower than that of a typical e-commerce site: around 2%.

I don’t think scaling is the goal for a lot of these brands, Deleon said. You might as well have a sustainable business.

Related Articles:

Will Mass Personalization Work For Fashion?

Luxurys Cracking Customization Challenge