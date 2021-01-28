Amber Valletta and Fern Mallis organize Goodwill NYNJ Sustainable Fashion & COVID Fundraising Virtual Event 1/28

The night raises funds for the Goodwill COVID Crisis Fund to help us deliver our programs remotely during COVID and connect unemployed people to work who have lost their jobs due to COVID.

Buy your tickets at https://www.goodwillnynj.org/gwtreasures

The Goodwill NYNJ online auction site includes donations of recycled clothing by guest designers Yeohlee Teng, Tracy reese and Greg Lauren, as well as Parsons and FIT design students Isabella Kostrzewa, Jiwon Ra, Bea Atkins, Kessler Vogel, Constanza Orlowskiea, and Ashlyn simpson. Also the artist’s gifts Kerry Irvine, CEO / Founder of Equal Hands Monica phromsavanh, Beth Stankard, Goodwill NYNJ BOD member, and FIT student Allison Ko. The auction site will accept bids through Sunday January 31 at 11:59 p.m. (EDT) at https://e.givesmart.com/events/jAW/i/

The Treasures Goodwill Evening will also honor Don M. Wilson III for his 20 years of dedicated service as a member of the Board of Directors of Goodwill NYNJ. The event will also feature some of the people Goodwill NYNJ has helped throughout the pandemic.

Revenues from Goodwill Evening of Treasures, Goodwill Stores and ShopGoodwill support Goodwill NYNJ’s placement, training, on-the-job coaching and retention services that support people with disabilities and other obstacles on their way to employment and a better life for themselves and their families. Goodwill NYNJ also helps people with psychiatric disorders stay healthy and at work. In 2019, Goodwill NYNJ provided services to over 26,000 people. During the same period, Goodwill NYNJ has helped nearly 2,000 people find jobs, including nearly 800 people with disabilities, outside of its stores in hospitals and health care centers, technology and accounting companies. , and NYC agencies.

As a new sustainable fashion movement attempts to make changes to the heavy pollution caused by the fashion industry, Goodwill NYNJ has been a sustainable fashion powerhouse for nearly 106 years.

The fashion industry is the second biggest polluter in the world just after the oil industry

20% of industrial water pollution comes from the treatment of textiles and dyes

The average consumer has 70 pounds of textiles per person per year

84% of textile waste is sent to landfill at a cost of $ 3.7 billion .

. Textile production also uses around 93 billion cubic meters of water per year, which contributes to the problems in some areas where water is scarce.

In just one year, Goodwill NYNJ is helping people reuse over 43 million pounds of clothing and household items, successfully diverting them from landfills.

According to a survey conducted in April 2020 by McKinsey & Co., two-thirds of consumers surveyed say it has become even more important to limit the impacts on climate change. Additionally, 67% consider the use of sustainable materials to be an important purchasing factor and 88% of respondents believe that more attention should be paid to reducing pollution.

“I can’t imagine a better way to start the New Year than to shop at Goodwill for a good cause – hunt and select 32 items, then turn 8 into one look for the Treasure Night auction on January 28th. ! ” Yeohlee Teng said.

“With the fashion industry being one of the biggest polluters in the world, I think Goodwill NYNJ’s mission is more important than ever! Goodwill stores are recycling clothing long before sustainability became a buzzword in our industry. I am therefore delighted to co-host this virtual gala with the activist and environmental friend Amber Valletta and zoom in with 3 sustainably committed designers – my friends Yeohlee Teng, Tracy reese, and Greg Lauren who all created Good Design’s with Goodwill! “said Fern mallis.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Goodwill NYNJ’s very first Virtual Treasures Night, which is raising much needed support for Goodwill’s COVID CRISIS FUND. Although Goodwill is best known for the sustainable fashion work that it has done in its stores for over 100 years, less is known about the work that Goodwill does each year for the thousands of people who are unemployed or underemployed, or who have mental health problems, or developmental and intellectual disabilities. With this truly life changing work, Goodwill NYNJ gives people who otherwise might not have the resources they need to live, one more chance than to survive. Their services are life-affirming, especially in these times of COVID, when many people are unemployed and in need most. I couldn’t be happier that the evening will celebrate both the power of this work and sustainable fashion, which is close to my heart, ”says AmberValletta.

“Goodwill NYNJ is leading the way in changing the cycle of creating new clothes which are then thrown away, harming the environment, with our mission + sustainable double impact. COVID-19 has greatly affected our retail business and our funded services through revenues, so we are grateful for your generous donations to Goodwill COVID Crisis Fun to help us provide essential employment and support services to your neighbors during this time of need, ”says Katy Gaul-Stigge, President and CEO of Goodwill NYNJ. “We are grateful to our best lifelong friends, Hosts Amber and Fern, Guest Designers Yeohlee Teng, Tracy reese, and Greg Lauren, as well as FIT and Parsons design students, some of whom used our textiles for their final final year project, Isabella Kostrzewa, Jiwon Ra, Bea Atkins, Kessler Vogel, Constanza Orlowskiea, and Ashlyn simpson for upcycling and donating fabulous pieces for our auction. “

In addition to the scavenger hunt at Goodwill stores, customers can shop online from the comfort of their home at ShopGoodwill.com/NYNJ

About guest designers and donors:

Yeohlee Teng

Malaysia-the award-winning designer born is based in New York City, where she has established her home, YEOHLEE Inc. Teng has incorporated sustainable practices into her work since starting her own business in 1981. A true pioneer of the movement, Teng is widely known for her “zero waste” philosophy. that is, no piece of fabric is unused. Teng’s work has been featured in numerous exhibitions around the world and is part of the permanent collections of the Victoria & Albert Museum in London and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Tracy reese

American designer whose design philosophy is rooted in a commitment to bring out the beauty of women of all shapes, sizes and colors. Reese launched his eponymous fashion brand in 1998 in New York City and over the past twenty years it has expanded to include three sub-brands (Plenty, Frock! and Black Label) physical stores in New York and Tokyo and partnerships with stores from Barney’s and Nordstrom to Anthropologie. In 2009, the First Lady Michelle obama wore a custom Tracy reese blouse at the DNC. Tracy reese evolves and has pivoted towards a more sustainable path. Reese recently moved her design studio to her hometown, Detroit and continues her journey towards sustainability with her latest Hope for Flowers collection.

Greg Lauren

A pioneer in sustainable fashion. Upcycling was part of Greg Lauren’s directory long before we called it that. Lauren subverted and recontextualized menswear archetypes, cutting Savile Row suits from vintage army duffel bags or ripping and reconstructing vintage rowing blazers. Earlier this year, he featured a new project, GL Scraps, in which his team reuse all leftover pieces of fabric; it could be scraps of vintage denim, linen, wool, or even fragments of the tents that Lauren turns into parkas. Sometimes the scraps are sewn in quilting patterns onto pants or jackets, or Lauren’s team will arrange them side by side, like puzzle pieces, to create actual yardage bolts, which they call Scrapwork.

Kerry Irvine

The abstract expressionist painter donated a recycled, trendy work of art.

Allison Ko

The FIT student donated a recycled piece of knitting.

Monica phromsavanh, CEO and Founder of Equal Hands, a sustainable lifestyle brand, donated a vintage rugged leopard print jacket recycled with Equal Hands rivets and rope embellishments.

Beth stankard, Member of Goodwill NYNJ BOD, donated a vintage Coach red handbag.

About Goodwill NYNJ:

Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey, Inc. (Goodwill NYNJ) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit that operates retail stores throughout the region through donations of clothing and housewares. Goodwill NYNJ translates these donations into workforce development services for people with disabilities and the unemployed, and skills training leading to employment. Every year, Goodwill NYNJ services improve the lives of thousands of metro New York City residents and their families. For nearly 106 years, the agency’s mission has been to empower people with disabilities and other barriers to employment to gain their independence through the power of work. Learn more about Goodwill NYNJ at http://www.goodwillnynj.org; Follow us on twitter: @GoodwillNYNJ; and find us on Facebook or Instagram: GoodwillNYNJ.

