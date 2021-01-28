This is the most expensive royal wedding dress of all time





Royal weddings are always elaborate affairs of state, but the most expensive royal wedding dress of all time? Well that one might just have flown under your royal radar. Along with the pomp and pageantry of any royal wedding comes the anticipation of which fashion designer or famous royal couturier the bride will choose to design her dress. Well, stealing the crown for the most expensive ball gown is [drumroll please] Queen Letizia of Spain in a stunning $ 6 million wedding dress for her nuptials to King Felipe in 2004. Designed by royal fashion designer Manual Pertegaz, it features embroidery woven into silk using gold thread (true, of course). (Image credit: ODD ANDERSEN / Getty Images) Learn more about the woman and the house: At number two, Kate Middletons’ dress for her wedding to Prince William in 2011, which reportedly cost around 250,000. Made in collaboration with Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton, its distinctive features included the Victorian corsetry-inspired bodice and 58 organza covered buttons on the back, which were closed with roll buckles. The lace applied to the skirt and bodice of the dress was handcrafted by the Royal School of Needlework, based at Hampton Court Palace, and hand-cut lace flowers – including roses, thistles, daffodils and clovers – were created individually. “Miss Middleton chose the British brand Alexander McQueen for the beauty of its craftsmanship and its respect for the traditional manufacturing and technical construction of clothing,” the Palace revealed in a statement. “Miss Middleton wanted her dress to combine tradition and modernity with the artistic vision that characterizes the work of Alexander McQueens.” Perhaps the biggest surprise is Princess Eugenie’s dress. When she tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank in 2018, she wore a design of around 200,000 models by British designer Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos. This number characterizes the royal trend of hidden patterns that only make sense to the couple. The bride chose a thistle for Scotland as a reference to the couple’s love for Balmoral and a shamrock for Ireland as a nod to her heritage. She also opted for a lower back to proudly display a scar she had from scoliosis surgery. (Image credit: STEVE PARSONS / Getty Images) Princess Dianas’ now infamous dress for her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981 was valued at 151,000 in 2019. Designer David Emanuel and his then-wife Elizabeth made the design in ivory silk, adorned with pearls, of sequins and old lace. It was completed by a 25-foot train – the longest in royal history. (Image credit: Hulton Archive / Stringer / Getty Images) And, finally, at number five is Meghan Markle’s dress, estimated at 110,000. The timeless dress was the work of Clare Waight Keller, of Parisian fashion house Givenchy, who spent 3,900 hours embroidering Meghan’s veil. 16 feet long with the national flowers of each of the 53 Commonwealth countries. The double-bonded silk of the dress was further padded with a triple organza silk petticoat. (Image credit: WPA Pool / Pool / Getty Images)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos