Jason Wu launches affordable cosmetics line at Target





Custom beauty brands Founder and CEO Toni Ko talks about her new collaboration with Jason Wu. What inspired the launch of Jason Wu Beauty? The collection was inspired by the idea of ​​bringing glam and luxury to the aisles for affordable and accessible beauty. I met Jason at a dinner party with a group of mutual friends and was immediately charmed by his warm heart, incredible style, and wicked sense of humor. I knew immediately that we had to launch a brand together. He also had two successful fashion collaborations with Target in the past, so it was obvious to partner with Target for this beauty brand. Tell me about the cosmetics line. The collection is gorgeous, with earth tones and ethereal colors in Jason Wu’s signature nude color packaging. Many of our products are versatile and versatile, and we’ve developed the line with the Jason Wu runway in mind. for the beautiful flowers and simple yet sophisticated textures was a key concept. What should customers be most interested in? This is the very first beauty brand from a luxury fashion designer to hit the aisles of a mass retailer, and consumers should be more excited about the quality of the products at the price tag offered by the brand. Best of all, the whole brand is Target Approved Clean Beauty, so each item is formulated without propyl parabens, butyl parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, formaldehyde donors, nonylphenol ethoxylates, oxybenzone, SLES, retinyl palmitate, hydroquinone, triclosan , triclocarban, BHA and BHT. Indispensable product? Hot Fluff. It is so good! You can use the product on your eyes, lips and cheeks and the colors are absolutely gorgeous. Other exciting new companies for bespoke beauty brands? On our next launch prediction there is a men’s skincare line and I’m really excited to tap into the men’s skincare category. I am also working on an eyelash line which I am excited to announce in the near future. Photography by: Courtesy of Bespoke Beauty Brands

