Shanghai Fashion Week postponed amid new Covid-19 outbreaks

A surge in Covid-19 infections in mainland China is leading fashion organizations, luxury brands and department stores in major cities to carefully rethink offline events and tighten security measures.

Shanghai Fashion Week was postponed to early April according to internal sources. Shanghai Fashion Week has yet to make an official announcement. The fashion showcase, one of the few to host physical events in 2020 with the public, was due to take place in March.

Last week, luxury outerwear brand Canada Goose planned to hold an offline event at Shanghai IAPM, the upscale mall, to showcase its new collection in collaboration with designer Angel Chen. The company says it made the internal decision to bring it online, instead hosting a private virtual event that streams live on WeChat. Cartier also canceled an offline event scheduled for January 29 to celebrate the brand’s first anniversary on Alibabas Tmall. Parent company Richemont declined to comment.

Other international brands have forged ahead with Chinese New Year events in recent days in Shanghai, with organizers paying for required nucleic acid tests for customers arriving from other cities like Beijing.

Others are stepping up security measures in stores. A spokesperson for Lane Crawford confirmed that increased security measures have been in place since December in mainland China, including thermal camera temperature checks and more frequent cleaning and disinfection of all store areas. Staff have also been instructed to check guest health codes prior to entry. Beauty services have been suspended in Shanghai and Beijing, while very limited individual services remain available for some customers at Lane Crawfords Chengdu store.

New travel restrictions and lockdowns in China could destabilize luxury brands, which have become increasingly dependent on the region and come as the crucial Chinese New Year holiday looms. According to Jefferies, the country accounted for around 37% of global luxury spending last year and will continue to do so in 2021. Last year, China quickly rebounded from the strict Covid-19 restrictions, which were raised from April. . But on January 27, China’s National Health Commission reported 54 new infections, including seven new cases in Shanghai. Reported cases are still low compared to new daily infections recorded in Europe and the United States, but the Chinese government has quickly enacted preventative measures such as travel restrictions, local lockdowns and mass testing to curb the spread. virus.

Travel restrictions during the Chinese New Year holiday could negatively impact luxury spending, UBS analysts warn, while store closings would compound the risk. If the country fails to contain the spread of the virus, further lockdowns cannot be ruled out, which could have a much bigger impact on sales than travel restrictions alone, analysts wrote in a Jan.20 note. . Right now, according to UBS, about 100% of Chinese luxury consumption, one-third of global demand, takes place in China. A note from Jefferies said Chinese New Year restrictions would be of no use to the luxury industry as it is an important holiday to generate sales and many capsule collections have been created and marketed. .

As retailers brace for further foreclosure restrictions, some have never abandoned past measures. A spokesperson for New World Development, which owns K11 shopping malls, said the company did not need to take any further measures as it continued to maintain the strict preventative measures imposed in early 2020.

New outbreaks were first detected from December in the northeastern provinces of Liaoning and Hebei, where partial lockdowns and mass tests were put in place. Beijing last week tested more than two million people in two of its central districts, Xicheng and Dongcheng. Local authorities are advising citizens to celebrate the New Year there, encouraging people not to travel to their hometowns during the upcoming spring festival. The holiday, which falls on February 12, sees millions of people roam the country every year. Authorities predict that 1.7 billion trips will take place in the 40 days between January 28 and March 8. Wuhan city was locked out two days before the Chinese New Year on January 23 last year, but many citizens were already on the road.

According to Tianbing Zhang, consumer products and retail leader at Deloitte APAC, consumer sentiment remains stable as governments’ response to the latest outbreaks has not involved store or business closures. The impact of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases and travel restrictions will be offset by local shopping in town and online, he says, adding that even if tighter restrictions on domestic travel are enacted, the he impact will likely only be felt by Hainan Island. , which became one of the favorite domestic duty-free destinations last year. The Chinese New Year travel pattern is really towards [hometowns], he emphasizes.

China Railway reported a 66 percent decrease in the number of passengers traveling on January 28, the first day of the traveling holiday period, compared to last year. Air travel has also been affected by the new restrictions. According to ForwardKeys, the number of tickets issued to travel to China for Chinese New Year as of January 14 was down 70.9% from 2019 data. As for tickets issued for Chinese domestic travel, the latest Ticket weeks have gradually worsened, says Nan Dai, Chinese market expert at ForwardKeys, adding that the situation could change with last-minute bookings, which became popular in 2020.

The situation could be improved, but the priority of the Chinese authorities is to keep the spread of the virus under control nationwide, he said.

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, register here.

Comments, questions or comments? Write to us at [email protected].

More from this author:

Understanding Luxury in China: Designer Outlets

New blocks to forced cotton labor in Xinjiang: here’s what you need to know

Adrian Cheng on the growth of Hong Kong, the future of China