Holly Willoughby Receives Formal Dress Complaints on Dancing on Ice
The dress Holly Willoughby wore for a recent episode of Dancing on Ice has sparked official complaints.
In the opening episode of the new series, Holly looked amazing, as always in a stunning dusty pink ball gown by Dany Atrache, which featured feather details, crystal embellishments, and a plunging neckline.
While most people found Holly to be beautiful, some were not too impressed with the low cleavage.
Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “OK I’ll say it I don’t really want to see the breasts with little left to the imagination on Holly Willoughby TV last night.” Another said, “Why does Holly have to flash her breasts every time. This is a family entertainment show. I just don’t get it. I would think so much more of her if she dressed like a woman and them. covered. “
Another person said, “This dress is way too sexy for a family show!”
Holly Willoughby’s dress received a backlash. (via ITV)
Now, Ofcom, the broadcasting regulator in the UK, has confirmed it has received official complaints about the dress.
According to Mirror, the dress has sparked a total of 52 complaints, with numbers slowly rising since Holly wore the dress on the hit ITV show two weeks ago.
This wasn’t the only problem viewers had with the show.
In the same episode, candidate Rufus Hound criticized the UK government over the recent free school meals scandal. When Phil asked Hound if he ever thought he would be on the show, he replied, “Mate, we live in a world where the people we elect don’t want to feed hungry children, so this is the least crazy thing that has happened to me in a long time! “
This particular comment received 341 complaints from Ofcom.
