San Antonio men’s club general manager arrested for brutal beatings on film





SAINT ANTHONY A general manager of the Northeast Side strip club, who is also the son of the Elmendorf police chief, has been arrested for his alleged role in a brutal beating filmed outside the club. Jonathan Pena, 27, was taken into police custody on Thursday, about three weeks after the assault. Pena was taken into custody near Loop 1604 and Culebra by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. He is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily harm. Police are investigating the assault on January 7 in the 9500 block of Perrin Beitel Road outside the Capisce Gentlemans Club. The assault was filmed. On January 15, police arrested Zachary Taylor Wiatrek, 23, and Aurelio Elizondo Jr., 27, in connection with the case. Both are charged with aggravated assault causing grievous bodily harm. Although he survived, the victim suffered brain hemorrhages and a fractured skull as a result of his injuries, police say. A d According to the arrest affidavits, the victim went to the club with Wiatrek and Elizondo, who he claims are his friends. While he was waiting for a ride, he said Pena dragged him inside and stripped him of his clothes, police wrote in the affidavit. Pena allegedly convinced Waitrek and Elizondo to beat him, the victim told police. Video of the incident was also shared with KSAT 12 defenders. In the two-minute graphic video, the victim could be seen naked on the ground with only a face mask under his chin. When he stands up, a man in the video who appears to be Pena hits the victim in the face, causing her to fall to the ground. Elmendorf Police Chief Marco Pena spoke to KSAT 12 defenders on January 11, before arrests were made in the case. The chief said he and his son lived separate lives. Marco Pena had said he did not think his son would be charged and that Jonathan Pena had told him that the videos shared on social media did not accurately represent the incident that took place. A d Court records showed Jonathan Pena was last arrested in 2016 and charged with injuring a child. He was given probation after pleading without challenge, according to records. Jonathan Pena had also previously been accused of impersonating an official in 2012. In that case, he obtained a deferred judgment but did not meet the conditions set by the judge, according to the files. San Antonio Police Arrest 2 After Vicious Assault Filmed Outside Strip Club Texan doctor, terminally ill, kills himself and pediatrician after taking hostages at Childrens Medical Group, police say A d Stinnett Police Chief on leave after cheating scandal goes viral, shakes small town in Texas

