‘Bridgerton’ fashion on the Couture Spring 2021 show – WWD





Paris Couture Week always produces collections filled with opulent pieces and this season the Spring 2021 couture collections appear to be inspired by the lavish styles seen in Netflix's hit period drama "Bridgerton." With news yesterday that "Bridgerton" has become Netflix's most-watched series after airing in 82 million homes, the regency credentials make the height of haute couture a little more accessible. 'Bridgerton' inspired fashion has already proven to be a key trend in the Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collections with many designers and brands creating romantic and feminine dresses suitable for many 'Bridgerton' women. Now, the couture collections are a nod to the majestic look of the parade, with design houses such as Fendi, Dior, Chanel, Valentino, Armani Privé and more creating collections of powdery and stone-colored dresses. gems adorned with jewels, floral embroidery and flowing trains like Daphne Bridgerton, Lady Danbury, Queen Charlotte and Ladies Featherington. The "Bridgerton" costumes became a key part of the show's immense popularity. Costume designer Ellen Mirojnick created the show's wardrobe in her own 238-person costume house, creating everything from the show's elaborate floral dresses to statement jewelry. Last week, Netflix revealed that "Bridgerton" is being renewed for a second season, with filming set to begin this spring. At Dior, artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri has created a spring couture collection inspired by a 15th-century tarot deck designed for the Duke of Milan. While the Duke of Milan may have no connection with the Duke of Hastings in "Bridgerton," the collection includes several pieces that resemble the costumes seen on the show. A light blue empire waist dress with a floral design looks like the many dresses worn by Daphne Bridgerton at company gatherings, while a yellow gold dress with floral embellishments is similar to the dresses worn by Marina Thompson throughout the runway. . Fashion viewers were eager to see Fendi's spring 2021 couture collection, its first couture collection designed by new art director Kim Jones and the first spring couture collection produced by the house. Jones enlisted several of his famous friends – such as Demi Moore, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and many more – to launch Virginia Woolf's 'Orlando' inspired collection, which is another highly regarded British era drama. . Moss launched one of the pieces that gives a nod to the 'Bridgerton' style: a gray silk dress with delicate floral details that matches the styles worn by Lady Danbury. Campbell, who closed the show, modeled an earthy-hued silk dress with a train that can be a modern take on Queen Charlotte's opulent style. Click the gallery above to see more 'Bridgerton' fashion on the Spring 2021 Fashion Show.







