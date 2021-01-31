Hannah Palmer sizzles in sexy floral mini dress: ‘Sweet Thing’





In her latest Instagram share, blonde bombshell Hannah Palmer delighted her 1.7 million followers with a quartet of shots in which she rocked an ensemble that was both sweet and sexy. The look was from online retailer Revolve and Hannah marked the company’s Instagram page in the caption as well as in the first slide. She also tagged the brands behind the pieces she wore, Lovers and Friends as well as Superdown. In the first image, Hannah was perched on an expanse of lush green grass next to a sidewalk. A fence with several trees was visible in the background, though the focal point of the photo remained Hannah’s crisp features and tantalizing figure. She showcased her curves in a simple mini dress made from a material with a delicate floral print. The garment had a low neckline that highlighted her cleavage and super thin straps that extended over her shoulders. The garment hugged her figure without snagging too much, and the hem came a few inches down her thighs, leaving her sculpted uppers well exposed. The pale tones of the print also looked great on her sunny skin. She layered a soft blue cardigan over the look and kept the accessories simple, adding a dainty collar and crisp white sneakers paired with socks. She had her legs crossed as she posed for the snap, resting one hand on the grass behind her while the other was positioned on her knee. Her blonde locks tumbled down her back in an effortless style and she stared at the camera, a soft smile playing on her full lips. For the second part, Hannah had her eyes closed as she soaked up the sun. She swept her blonde hair away from her face, and the movement revealed a pair of tiny gold earrings. She changed it for the last two slides, turning around and standing up so that every inch of her sculpted stems were exposed. Her fans absolutely loved the sexy images, and the post racked up over 19,700 likes within an hour of uploading, along with 305 comments from its audience. “Absolutely breathtaking,” wrote one fan, followed by two heart-eyed emoji. “Beautiful,” another added simply. “Fantastic series of shots of a very beautiful lady,” remarked a third follower. “More pictures wearing summer dresses please!” yet another commented, liking Hannah’s ensemble. Just yesterday like The Inquisitr reported, Hannah took to Instagram wearing a sportier outfit. She showcased her fit figure in a striped sports bra and matching bike shorts, both pieces clinging to her curves as she stood on a cobblestone road in the wilderness.







