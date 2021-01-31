From animal prints to lace, the first Arab men’s fashion week is a real adventure





From animal print ensembles to lace hoodies and silky flared pants, the Arab men held their first-ever fashion week on Thursday, Jan.28, with the three-day event virtually presented online. Amato Couture designer Furne One, adored in Dubai for her ethereal designs, opened the unprecedented event with an Fall / Winter 2021 collection named The first temptation. Set in the desert, the models all wore white, including hoodies and lacy pants. The traditional dishdasha robe worn by men across the Arabian Gulf was featured, but revisited with a slit down the front. Read more: What to do a fashion designer during a pandemic? Turn to filmmaking “The world around us is changing, as are attitudes towards fashion, and nowhere more than in the Middle East,” said Mohammed Aqra, chief strategist at the Arab Fashion Council. “Arab Fashion Week for Men showcases the breadth of men’s fashion beyond formal and street wear and paves the way for Middle Eastern men to adopt a more adventurous wardrobe,” a- he added. The council organized the event, which was broadcast on YouTube for three days, to showcase around fifteen regional and international designers, including from France, Great Britain, Iran and Lebanon. Also featured were Spanish designer Arturo Obegero’s “Puro Teatro” (pure theater) creations, including high waisted pants, crumpled waist tops and others with huge bow ties hanging from the back. Read more: Fashion is now neutral? ‘Men’s Pearl Necklace’ popular Google search The first day of Arab Menswear Week also featured designs by Zardouz, including animal print shirts and pants, as well as others by Anomalous and Boyfriend The Brand. Based in Dubai, the Arab Fashion Council represents the 22 members of the Arab League and is already the originator of Arab Fashion Week, now in its 11th year. The council aims to promote regional designers and industry around the world. According to the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, men’s clothing dominated the UAE’s clothing industry in 2018, with sales of US $ 12.3 billion (RM 49.7 billion). AFP







