Flaming Hearts takes first victory in burst mode | Local sports

The Effingham Flaming Hearts announced their season on Saturday, but not in a literal sense, en route to an 87-38 victory over Vandalia.

“For us to get out and finally get on the pitch was a good thing,” said Effingham head coach Obie Farmer. “It was good to get a win before the conference game.”

While Farmer will gladly take the win, he says it’s difficult to really assess the team’s performance as he doesn’t know exactly where Vandalia stands.

“It’s hard to judge, especially if we don’t see any of our opponents at the conference, it’s hard for us to make that decision yet,” Farmer said. “But they did some good things. There are always things we need to fix.”

Under COVID-19 restrictions, there is no jump ball and the visiting team starts with possession.

Nate Thompson had a monster game for the Hearts, scoring the first four points in Effingham’s 10-0 run before Vandalia was even put on the scoreboard.

A Case Goldsmith layup from Vandalia and a single free throw from Connor Ray made it 10-3 before the Hearts ended the quarter on a 10-2, including five points from Thompson, giving him nine in the first quarter and helping to put his team. until 20-5 at the end of the first.

“Offensively, we got everything we wanted to find, as long as we took our time to find it,” Farmer said. “It’s hard for me to say we have to play better defense when you’re winning a lot, but we can’t fall into bad habits just because we have a lead.”

Parker Wolfe didn’t have the jumper early on, but was still effective in reaching the rim and finishing close, while also showing ferocity attacking boards from both sides.

Jacob Stoneburner, who was once a big man close to the rim, showed his improved ball handling and confidence in shooting from the outside by starting the second quarter with a 3-pointer, as well as attacking the boards and the physical game for which it is known in the past.

“It does the same in practice,” Farmer said. “He’s played a lot outside of high school basketball since last season. He played travel ball and AAU and it worked pretty well for him.

“His game has evolved. He’s more comfortable handling it. You think two years ago when we’re in a regional championship game he’s our five man, telling him not to shoot and just protect the ball. Now he’s a spot shooter, can handle the ball and attack the basket, as well as rebound and play defense. “

Thompson was in full attack mode in the second quarter, scoring 10 points, all excluding layups, in a 13-0 Hearts run that also included lines from Wolfe and Brayden Pals.

The Hearts put some pretty big lineup there most of the night. Thompson, Pals and Stoneburner all spent time playing center at one point or another last season. With each of them stepping up their game as the season approaches, that puts three guys who are good at bouncing around anytime. That’s in addition to Parker Wolfe, who had 10 rebounds at halftime.

“When we put these three players in the market, we’re hoping to get 30 out of three rebounds,” Farmer said. “Nate could have 20 and the other two could have five. That’s good, at least we have 30. Plus whatever Parker or Garrett or whoever on the bench can bring. That’s the icing. on the cake. “

While Pals had just three points on the evening, he made his presence felt on the defensive side. He finished with four blocked shots and even more shots he affected.

“For me, [Brayden] Cole Marxman is very reminiscent of two years ago, “Farmer said.” If you remember, we could put really good pressure on the ball. If we were beaten, Cole was there to erase our mistakes most of the time. We could take more risks, try to get passes. Then when they attack, now you’re looking at a 6-8 hit blocker. “

After a Vandalia three in the dying minutes of the first half, Garrett Wolfe and Parker Wolfe connected on a pair of threes to help the Flaming Hearts enter the locker room 47-16 at halftime. Parker Wolfe had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the first period.

Thompson connected on a three to open the second half, but Vandalia was able to keep up the pace a bit more in the third, not really letting Effingham extend his lead.

But that changed after Thompson escaped a defenseman in position for a charge with a clever euro-step followed by a breakaway dunk to put Hearts 62-29.

Parker Wolfe finished the quarter with a pair of layups, adding to a three he hit earlier in the period.

The starters returned for the first minutes of the fourth quarter. Parker Wolfe started off with a pair of marks at the charity strip, followed by an easy layoff of a stolen pass to give him 26 on the night. Thompson also had a layup to make, giving him 31 for the game.

With just under six minutes remaining, Farmer pulled out the starters and put in the second unit. But the second unit was cool and was able to run. Jett Volpi punched a three, followed by backhands from Jakob Logan and Dalton Fox, respectively.

With the score 80-38, the Hearts closed the game in a 7-0 run with layups from Thad Dillow and Quest Hull, respectively, before Armando Estrada drilled a three to put the finishing touches on the game and help the Hearts at their prime. victory of the season.

Thompson led all scorers with 31, Parker Wolfe finished with 26, Stoneburner seven, Garrett Wolfe five, Fox, Volpi, Estrada and Pals each scored three. Hull and Logan each scored two points.

Then the Hearts hit the road for an Apollo Conference contest with Mattoon on Tuesday.