Angela Simmons Bodycon Dress Leaves Fans Agape





Angela SimmonsFans were blown away by the ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ star’s look on January 27 after posting a stream of photos of herself wearing a printed mini dress with gold heels as she posed on its balcony overlooking the city. Simmons completed the revealing ensemble with a low ponytail, gold accessories and a full face and captioned it Publish “The night has only just begun.” The bodycon dress wowed crowds of fans, and we went so far as to call it a “sight.” Angela Simmons stuns fans with her printed mini dress and balcony view. Photo: @ angelasimmons / Instagram “It’s a breathtaking sight!” “You make the view magnificent.” “Get out all the da stopz.” “Whewwwww body on point !!! All natural goals. “ One fan joked that they were so shocked by the reality TV star’s snapshot that they signed up for the app. “* IG sign !! . “ Angela Simmons. (Photo: @ angelasimmons / Instagram) Days before the initial upload, Simmons shared a motivational post urging her fans to step out of their comfort zone as she posed in a trailing position while wearing a multi-colored tracksuit with a white sweater. It said, “The comfort zone is a beautiful place, but nothing grows there. This year, I made a promise to myself to work on myself. I will not accept anything less then myself. Who is with me?” While many fans praised the reality TV star for her post, others focused on her body. One complimented the 33-year-old figure, “The prize for the best figure goes without a doubt to Angela.” “Are you from the moon?” Because your physique is out of this world. One Instagram user mentioned how voluptuous her back is. “This booty is too big.” Simmons credited with a strict fitness routine for keeping his body firm even after the birth of his son. She said, “I have to constantly find my inner strength within myself to work for what I want. I saw my body go up and down. I won in different areas… it’s such a different battle after childbearing. The weight does not drop as quickly. It takes real dedication and strength to lose it !! “







