Suhana Khan’s lilac bodycon dress is the sexy party outfit you’ve always wanted





Suhana Khan’s love for bodycon dresses is well known among her followers. One only has to browse her Instagram profile to prove that the 20-year-old knows how to make the figure work for just about any occasion, the trick is to style her with the right accessories. For casual dining, she likes to keep it cool with a pair of sneakers and classic hoops, while for parties, she amplifies her body with heels and diamonds. Recently, Khan was seen at home with childhood friends Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda in a new form-fitting dress. This time around, she chose a silky lilac number that showcased her curves and featured a plunging neckline. If you’ve been looking for an interesting evening dress, this might be the one for you. Scroll down for a closer look at its whole. Suhana Khan enhanced her look with a Cartier bracelet For her house party, Suhana Khan accessorized her pastel strappy dress with a diamond necklace, her favorite Cartier bracelet and a skinny white bracelet. Super sleek locks, perfectly contoured cheekbones and a matte pink lip color completed her evening look. Need a little inspiration for your next party outfit? Let Suhana Khan’s lilac number inspire you to show off calming hues and figure-hugging silhouettes a little love. Scroll on now to get your hands on a surprisingly similar outfit for your next girls-only party. Suhana Khan teamed her lilac dress with delicate jewelry © Instagram.com/suhanakhan2 Dress, Oh Polly, Rs 4,800 Necklace, The Jewel Factor, Rs 2,250 Bracelet, Cartier, Rs 4,78,000 Also read: 24 photos that will take you into Suhana Khan’s wardrobe Suhana Khan on her childhood star: hated the attention







