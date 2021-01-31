The 1 type of companies whose group refuses to accept sponsorship agreements





BTS is one of the greatest musical acts in the world right now. This means that in addition to selling albums and concert tickets, BTS members can also earn money through lucrative sponsorship deals. However, while BTS has worked with several types of companies, there is one that they often refuse to make deals with. BTS | Photo by Steve Granitz / WireImage BTS has worked with many famous companies History of BTS sponsorship includes a variety of brands. For example, the group has been the face of Hyundai, one of South Korea’s most well-known automakers. Last fall, BTS even recorded a song called IONIQ: Im On It, which was released in honor of the Hyundai Ioniq launch. In addition, BTS has also made deals with technology companies. These are just a few of the celebrity faces sponsoring Korean phone brand Samsung. BTS has also made deals with Indonesian e-commerce company Tokopedia as well as games like Maple Story and Rhythm Live. In terms of food and drink, BTS has worked with ChupaChups, Baskin Robbins, Starbucks Korea, Dunkin Donuts, and Coca Cola. Finally, BTS fans can also shop for BTS-inspired clothing from brands like Fila, Skechers, and LeSportsac. RELATED: BTS Might Have Had Different Lineup If It Weren’t For 1 Member While BTS has occasionally worked with clothing companies, it appears the group has never signed a sponsorship deal with luxury fashion brands before. According to a 2019 article from Korean media Chosun Biz, BTS would not accept sponsorship deals from luxury fashion brands. Members wear a lot of branded items, but they simply choose them based on their preferences and concepts. Companies that want to promote their clothes often have to hope that they will somehow fit into BTS’s wardrobe. For brands that have been noticed by BTS members, their sales often increase significantly. In many cases, the items BTS carries are even sold out. BTS recently took fans to a Louis Vuitton fashion show RELATED: BTS Revealed How Their Celebrity Personalities Are Different Than Normal Nonetheless, BTS has recently drawn attention to French fashion house Louis Vuitton. Last week, Louis Vuitton unveiled its menswear show for the Fall / Winter 2021 season. BTS also promoted it by sharing a video teaser they filmed. According to WWD, this led many BTS fans to watch the show as well. The top platform was Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, which garnered nearly 35 million views, WWD wrote. On Western platforms, Twitter was the leader with 17 million views, followed closely by YouTube, which saw its interest skyrocket thanks to BTS’s early posts to Instagram and Twitter. WWD also said the show’s videos continued to garner views over the next few days. Additionally, noted WWD, Louis Vuittons’ YouTube page garnered 200,000 subscribers in one day. Louis Vuitton even acknowledged that the BTS helps create visibility for its fashion show. The brand said BTS fans spotted the looks worn by the group and posted them online, creating a huge increase in traffic and demand on our website.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos