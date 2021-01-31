Fashion
Mississippi State Bulldogs’ men’s basketball slumps with dominant win over Iowa State Cyclones in SEC / Big 12 challenge
STARKVILLE, Miss. – When you’re on a three-game losing streak, you’re surely going to take all the breaks you can get to get back to the winning column. Well, on Saturday Mississippi State certainly didn’t seem embarrassed to take advantage of a struggling Iowa State team with a far from full roster.
The Bulldogs dominated the Cyclones at the Humphrey Coliseum. MSU topped Iowa State 95-56 in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge. This marked the first victory for the state of Mississippi since its victory over Florida on January 16.
“We just had to stop the bleeding,” MSU’s Tolu Smith said. “It’s a great feeling.”
The past 14 days had been frustrating for MSU since their last victory before Saturday. The Bulldogs lost unbalanced to play rival Ole Miss and then, while competitive, lost to two nationally ranked opponents on the road in losses to Alabama and Tennessee.
Iowa State gave MSU the perfect opportunity to break their three-game slippage. The Cyclones arrived at Starkville without the services of three starters due to what the team called health and safety protocols. Iowa State had already lost its previous four games and eight of its top 10 this season. The Bulldogs (10-8) then started kicking the Cyclones (2-9) while they were down, although upon entering MSU was unsure how badly Iowa state was about to be.
“The players didn’t know that (Iowa State) was missing key players right before the game because we didn’t know,” said MSU head coach Ben Howland. “We weren’t sure who was going to play and who wasn’t going to play until 10 minutes before the game.”
Tre Jackson, Javan Johnson and Solomon Young all missed the contest for Iowa State. Johnson and Young are both averaging 12 or more points per game for the Cyclones.
With Iowa State missing some of its strengths, MSU has dominated at every turn. The Bulldogs shot 51% as a team and 42% as a unit from a distance of three points. They outperformed the Cyclones by seven and had 11 fewer turnovers than Iowa State. Defensively, the Bulldogs held the Cyclones to just 34% shooting.
MSU has never lagged behind after taking a 5-3 lead with 17:14 to go in the first period. With 8:54 to go in the first half, the Bulldogs took a double-digit lead and held it for the remainder of the game.
Four Bulldogs scored in double digits, led by Iverson Molinar’s 20 points. DJ Stewart had 17 and Tolu Smith 16. Deivon Smith added 10 off the bench and narrowly missed a double-double as he also had nine assists.
Considering the lopsided score, many other Bulldogs also contributed to the victory. A total of 15 MSU players saw the action. Jalen Johnson, Quinten Post, Andersson Garcia and Derek Fountain all joined Deivon Smith as bench players to score five or more points in the game.
“All of these kids that came in, they’re all very important to our team,” said Howland. “We have a great group of young men on this year’s squad and I’m really, really proud of them for their support of each other every day.”
And now, all of those Bulldogs can enter February on a winning note after the struggles of the second half of January.
It will be difficult for MSU to maintain its new momentum. The Bulldogs’ next test is on Tuesday as the State travels to Arkansas to face a Razorbacks team that had won three in a row before falling on Saturday. MSU and Arkansas are ready for a central tip at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
As the Bulldogs gear up for the Razorbacks, they can do so knowing they are now looking to create a more positive streak than they were riding on Saturday.
“I’m just glad I got a win and got back on the winning streak as we head into another road game here on Tuesday,” Howland said.
POST-GAME PRESS CONFERENCES
MSU Guard Deivon Smith
