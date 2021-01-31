Will Sex and the City change the way we dress again?





If, as has often been said, New York was the fifth Emmy-winning character, then fashion was surely its sixth. If your introduction to Gender and city was listening in prime time or, like mine, via a VHS cabinet watched with the remote in hand at all times lest your parents come in, chances are it had an impact on your wardrobe. Maybe without you knowing it. Gender and city performed this special trick of the true fashion icon: she both reflected a moment in time and defined it. After the excessiveness of the 80s and the minimalism of the 90s, the show offered a mix-and-match, high / low style masterclass. SATC this is how we learned to balance volume with structure, class with kitsch; to dress up sequins with a t-shirt or elevate cargo pants with five inch heels. It wasn’t the first show to dress its leads with inaccessible labels, but it could have been the first to include them in the script. We learned the language: Birkin bags, Dolce underwear, Oscar de la Renta, Chanello !. That a teenage girl from Worthing could learn not only what a Fendi wand was, but also how to spot a fake, was as big a draw as the X-rated discussion around the brunch table. As the series progressed and captured the interest of designers, the outfits became pieces in their own right. Who can forget the Carries Paris wardrobe, with its Versace and Prommy Dior millefeuille silhouettes? Or the bright colors of Samanthas Crayola? Bordeaux Mirandas bridal moment, or Charlottes evolution from Preppy WASP to Audrey Hepburn-owitz? With four distinct style personalities to choose from, they appealed to our tribal instincts in a way similar to those other ’90s icons: The Spice Girls. Even those who hated the show always knew which they were.







