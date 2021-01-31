The 16 best Harrington jackets that look so chic





And we’re back with yet another “ugly” trend that’s so cute fashion girls can’t stop wearing it. Today the trend is not after your dad, but your grandfather, and for this reason we call it the “grandpa jacket.” Considering that this style of jacket is the one that your grandpa would have worn, we must clarify that it is not new anyhow. The jacket we’re highlighting today is inspired by the original Harrington jacket that actually dates back to the 1930s. Fun fact: The original Harrington jacket was made by a company called Baracuta and the original jacket can still be purchased today. Research proves that this piece of outerwear has established itself in the industry by receiving the necessary adjustments and adjustments here and there along the way. The last update? The fact that they have finally found their place in the closets of fashion girls around the world. These grandfather jackets are square in shape, mostly neutral in color, and most of them with zip. We’ve seen girls styled them with everything from tracksuits to bra tops and we couldn’t be happier with the evolution. Since this technically is an item of men’s clothing, many of the jackets purchased below are from the men’s section, but that just means you’ll get a look that is as authentic as possible. From new designer creations to the OG G9 jacket, there’s no doubt that by the end of this trendy roundup, your basket will be filled with this iconic jacket style.

