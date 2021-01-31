From resale to climate positivity: 7 sustainable fashion trends for 2021

It is clear that 2021 must be the year when fashion steps up its action on the climate crisis. Although sustainability has been the subject of much debate in recent years, a Report 2020 by the Global Fashion Agenda and McKinsey management consultants found that the industry’s greenhouse gas emissions that already make up up to 10 percent of total global emissions are actually expected to increase by about a third, to 2.7 billion tonnes per year, by 2030.

While we’ve seen a wave of environmental goals lately, brands now urgently need to meet these carbon reduction commitments. This year the focus is really on what these companies are doing, Maxine Bdat, Executive Director of New standard institute think-tank, tell Vogue. It requires disclosure and accountability [from brands].

Still, there have been some promising developments that were likely to see more this year whether it was the upcycling trend that dominated the track in Spring / Summer 2021 or the development of innovative new materials and technologies expected to hit the track. market. It’s about scaling up and accelerating the progress that brands need to invest in [creating a positive] impact, says Cline Semaan, founder and CEO of Slow Factory Foundation , shed action like to see this year.

The good news is that many answers already exist. The challenges are known, the solutions are there, there is a real possibility of making these important changes [within the industry], Adds Bdat. Here, we take a look at seven major sustainability trends that could propel the industry forward in 2021.

1. Regenerative agriculture

Given the vast CO2 emissions generated by the fashion industry, an increasing number of brands, including Eileen Fisher and Patagonia are looking for natural solutions to remove carbon from the atmosphere, in particular by adopting regenerative agriculture practices a method of farming that does not involve plowing, but cultivates a diverse range of crops to help put nutrients back into the soil. In fact, eco-conscious designer Mara Hoffman recently released a range of Beneficial for the climate knits, which are carbon negative through regeneration techniques. Expect to see more collaboration in this area in the coming months via a new project from a California-based nonprofit. Fibreshed.

2. Climate positive

The growing interest in regenerative agriculture is part of the broader climate positivity movement, which, as the term suggests, examines how fashion can Actually have a positive effect on the environment rather than simply limiting its negative impacts.

Some exciting developments in this space include carbon negative leather from a California-based startup AirCarbon, which is created by taking methane and carbon from the atmosphere, mimicking a natural process found in microorganisms in our oceans. Algae is also a material to have on your radar, with a Canadian-Iranian designer Roya Aghighi and research studio based in London Post Carbon Lab explore the use of live algae in our clothes which can photosynthesize (and therefore absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere) when you wear them.

3. Biodiversity

With a million species Endangered, the biodiversity or the variety of animal and plant life on Earth should be a priority this year. Fashion plays an important role in the loss of global biodiversity, due to land use (e.g. cotton cultivation and cattle ranching), deforestation (caused by viscose production), pollution of water (by dyeing textiles and microplastics) and waste (92 million tonnes of textile waste ends up in landfill every year).

Kering, owner of Gucci, has unveiled its biodiversity strategy in June 2020, with the aim of having a net positive impact on biodiversity in 2025. Beware of similar commitments from other brands that coincide with the United Nations Biodiversity Summit, to be held in China in May.

4. Circular thinking

Circularity The move towards materials used again and again in industry is a trend that is not expected to disappear in 2021. It was likely that attempts to scale up new recycling technologies, such as Green machine supported by H&M, which claims to be able to separate and recycle polyester and cotton blends on a large scale (which could be a game-changer, given the amount of polycotton textiles on the market). There is still a long way to go for fashion to be truly circular, however, with the Global Fashion Agenda reporting that brands only meet 64 percent of their circularity goals for 2020.

5. Brands embrace resale

One of the elements of a circular business model includes resale, which is booming thanks to sites such as The RealReal, Vestiaire Collective and Depop (vintage obsessed Bella Hadid is the ultimate poster girl here). Luxury brands are increasingly looking to capitalize on this trend, with Gucci announcing a new partnership with The RealReal in October. This year, it was also likely that more businesses would take ownership of the resale of their clothing, as well as online luxury retailers adopting second-hand clothing (see Farfetchs Second Life scheme).

6. Bio-based materials

From rose petal silk to cactus leather, there has been no shortage of new bio-based materials to hit the market in recent years. The next challenge? Evolve these technologies so that they can be replaced by the most environmentally damaging fabrics they are designed to replace. We were already seeing more investment in this area, with cult loungewear brand Pangaia having recently announced its partnership with materials science company Kintra to develop an organic alternative to 100% biodegradable polyester. Pangaia is already creating self-cleaning T-shirts made from seaweed and puffy coats filled with wildflowers, and uses pigments produced in the lab from flower DNA.

7. Social impact

With the pandemic shining a light on the treatment of textile workers, social impact is an area where brands will need to improve. Growing consumer concern means there is more pressure on brands to share information about their suppliers and the steps they are taking to ensure ethical working conditions and fair wages. With Chlo under the direction of new Creative Director Gabriela Hearst revealing she will be looking for B Corp certification (which audits a company’s social and environmental performance), more brands are likely to follow suit.

