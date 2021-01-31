Northwestern to face No.7 Big Ten Rutgers





Joshua Hoffman / Daily Senior Employee Pete Nance prepares a photo. Northwestern will look to avoid an eighth straight loss Sunday against Rutgers.

Northwestern will look to end a losing streak that has defined his season when he faces Rutgers (9-6, 5-6 Big Ten) on Sunday. NU (6-8, 3-7 Big Ten) started their season on a tear, scoring three straight conference wins. But in their first game against Iowa, the Wildcats hesitated, losing 87-72. The UN’s seven-game losing streak has been largely attributed to poor defensive play. In a hotly contested loss to Penn State last week, the Cats still finished with 78 points and shot 50 percent from the field. NU stars stepped forward. Junior forward Miller Kopp scored 19 to lead the team, second-year goaltender Boo Buie was second at 18, and junior forward Pete Nance was third with 17. So it makes sense that coach Chris Collins put the burden on the defensive shortcomings when Penn State converted 14 NU turnovers to 20 points. When you lose some games you can fragment, you can go your own ways, Collins said. We are not going to do that. We’re going to keep this thing together. And hopefully we can do enough and be even better next Sunday when we come home against Rutgers. The last time the Cats faced the Scarlet Knights, they lost in the same way they lost their game last week. Overcoming an 18-point deficit, Rutgers beat Northwestern in overtime, with Rutgers guard Geo Baker leading his team with 25 points, five assists and six rebounds. This time around, Rutgers just claimed his first-ever victory over Michigan State. It came resoundingly at 67-37, a final that marked the biggest margin of victory ever in a Big Ten game. Sunday’s game against Rutgers will pit the sons of former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates three times against NBA All-Star Larry Nance and five-time NBA champion Ron Harper. Junior forward Pete Nance, who leads the Northwestern in rebounds and blocks, will now face Ron Harper Jr., his team’s top offensive player. One player in search of redemption is transfer and sophomore goaltender Chase Audige, who missed the shot in a three-point tie attempt with two seconds remaining in the loss to Penn State. Audige, who is making his debut season for Northwestern, still seems to be finding her rhythm after being out last season due to NCAA transfer rules. Following their game against Rutgers, Northwestern will have nine more regular season games scheduled, including two games against currently ranked teams. So far this season, Northwestern has had just two wins against ranked teams, including a flyer against Ohio State which saw the Cats break away with a slim 71-70 victory that has been sealed with 12 seconds remaining in settlement. We’re definitely learning to win, Collins said. I am really proud of the growth of this group. They have great attitudes. They come every day. They really want to win. They want to do this. E-mail: [email protected] Related stories: Men’s basketball: Another late-game run burns Northwest as Wildcats abandon seventh straight game at Penn State Men’s basketball: Northwest struggles to contain Wisconsin No.10 in defense Carroll: We need to talk about the Big Ten umpires comments







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos