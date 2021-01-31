Analysts expect Global Fashion Group SA (ETR: GFG) to break even soon





We believe now is a good time to analyze Global Fashion Group SA (ETR: GFG) as it seems, the company may be on the verge of a huge accomplishment. Global Fashion Group SA operates e-commerce platforms for the fashion and lifestyle markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company’s loss has recently widened since it reported a loss of $ 137 million in full year, compared to the last loss of $ 147 million year-over-year, pushing it further away from breakeven . Many investors are questioning the rate at which Global Fashion Group will make a profit, the big question being when will the company break even? In this article, we’ll discuss the company’s growth expectations and when analysts expect it to become profitable. See our latest analysis for Global Fashion Group According to the 6 industry analysts covering Global Fashion Group, the consensus is that the breakeven point is near. They predict that the company will experience a terminal loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of 26 million in 2023. The company is therefore expected to break even in about 2 years. How fast will the business need to grow each year to break even by 2023? Working backwards from analysts’ estimates, it turns out they expect the company to grow 65% year-on-year, on average, indicating high analyst confidence. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the business may become profitable much later than analysts expect. XTRA: Growth in earnings per share of GFG as of January 31, 2021 We are not going to go through any company specific developments for Global Fashion Group as this is a high level summary, but keep in mind that a high expected growth rate is not is generally not unusual for a business that is currently being invested. period. Before concluding, there is one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt representing 2.0% of equity. This means that it has primarily funded its operations from equity and its low leverage reduces the risk of investing in the loss-making company. Next steps: This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis of Global Fashion Group, so if you want to understand the business on a deeper level, take a look at the Global Fashion Group business page on Simply Wall St. Us. have also compiled a list of relevant aspects that you should dig deeper into: Evaluation: What is Global Fashion Group worth today? Has the future growth potential been factored into the price yet? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Global Fashion Group is currently being poorly valued by the market. Management team: An experienced management team at the helm increases our confidence in the company. Take a look at Global Fashion Groups board members and CEOs backgrounds. Other successful actions: Are there other stocks that offer better prospects with a proven track record? Check out our free list of these great stocks here. Promoted

This Simply Wall St article is general in nature. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take into account your goals or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term, targeted analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest announcements from price sensitive companies or qualitative information. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

Do you have comments on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly.

