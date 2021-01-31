Remembering Cicely Tyson’s Iconic Fashion Moments

Just a month after celebrating her 96th birthday, Cicely Tyson sadly passed away.
The multi-award-winning actress, who died on Thursday, had just published her memoir titled Just as i am.
As well as being a pioneering screen icon, Tyson was a fashion legend who always dressed up for the party.
Thinking back to her fashion moments, we remember some of the times she dressed like new, dressed by her longtime favorite designer, B Michael.
Michael, who has been dressing Tyson for 15 years, spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about his relationship with the actress.
I know every square inch of her dressed body. There are times when she says, “What am I wearing? for this or that, and I’ll say, “You focus on whatever you have to do.” When I get there I catch up with her, and she goes on stage and often she has no idea, he told the publication.
In this interview, it was also revealed that Tyson hated trying on clothes, but when it was time to go out she still looked like a dream.
Here are some of her best fashion moments:
NAACP Image Award 2012
The red carpet was his playground for strutting around in smart clothes.
In 2012, at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards, she arrived with Michael, wearing her strapless mermaid dress and bolero with a feather collar.
Funeral of Aretha Franklins
To say her last farewell to her friend in 2018, she looked like she was playing the role.
It’s no surprise that Franklins’ funeral was a fashion show, as the singer herself was indeed a fashion icon. Tyson donned a black dress with bell sleeves, a pearl necklace and a huge hat that made everyone watch.
Honor of Turner Classic Movies
In 2018, while being honored by Turner Classic Movies at Los Angeles Grauman’s Chinese Theater, she arrived dripping in a floral B Michael jumpsuit.
She also wore an ombre silvery blunt bob, completing the look with metallic python pumps.
Here are more of her iconic looks:
Nice night with @PrincessGraceUS . Compliments for my dress belong to the dear and talented @bmichaelAmerica pic.twitter.com/DcpTh94eeL
– Cicely Tyson (@IAmCicelyTyson) November 1, 2013