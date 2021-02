Remembering Cicely Tyson’s Iconic Fashion Moments

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share E-mail Share Just a month after celebrating her 96th birthday, Cicely Tyson sadly passed away. The multi-award-winning actress, who died on Thursday, had just published her memoir titled Just as i am. As well as being a pioneering screen icon, Tyson was a fashion legend who always dressed up for the party. Thinking back to her fashion moments, we remember some of the times she dressed like new, dressed by her longtime favorite designer, B Michael. Michael, who has been dressing Tyson for 15 years, spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about his relationship with the actress. I know every square inch of her dressed body. There are times when she says, “What am I wearing? for this or that, and I’ll say, “You focus on whatever you have to do.” When I get there I catch up with her, and she goes on stage and often she has no idea, he told the publication. In this interview, it was also revealed that Tyson hated trying on clothes, but when it was time to go out she still looked like a dream. Here are some of her best fashion moments: NAACP Image Award 2012 The red carpet was his playground for strutting around in smart clothes. In 2012, at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards, she arrived with Michael, wearing her strapless mermaid dress and bolero with a feather collar. Funeral of Aretha Franklins To say her last farewell to her friend in 2018, she looked like she was playing the role. It’s no surprise that Franklins’ funeral was a fashion show, as the singer herself was indeed a fashion icon. Tyson donned a black dress with bell sleeves, a pearl necklace and a huge hat that made everyone watch. Honor of Turner Classic Movies In 2018, while being honored by Turner Classic Movies at Los Angeles Grauman’s Chinese Theater, she arrived dripping in a floral B Michael jumpsuit. She also wore an ombre silvery blunt bob, completing the look with metallic python pumps. Here are more of her iconic looks: Nice night with @PrincessGraceUS . Compliments for my dress belong to the dear and talented @bmichaelAmerica pic.twitter.com/DcpTh94eeL – Cicely Tyson (@IAmCicelyTyson) November 1, 2013







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos