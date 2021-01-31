Keeping real beauty for guys this fall

Refinery29

How social media helped me recognize my true beauty

For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it is a source of strength, creativity and expression. In our Power Faces series, explore the relationship between strong women and the makeup they choose to wear or not. Our latest subject is Stacey Louidor, model, beauty activist and self-proclaimed Afro-woman futurist. This story was told to Aimee Simeon and edited for length and clarity. My relationship with beauty was complicated for most of my life until my mid-twenties, and I have social media to thank for it. I grew up in Haiti and came to the United States when I was nineteen. As a young child and teenager, I didn’t have a lot of people around me who could actually boost my confidence or encourage me to feel beautiful. Growing up, I was the tallest of all my friends, and it wasn’t something that was celebrated. My family signed me up for the gym when I was eight, and my experience of body image became very distorted at a young age. I learned early on that people who looked like me weren’t celebrated. This feeling only changed when I started having acne as a teenager. I wasn’t very aware of my flare-ups when they started, but when I realized they weren’t going away, it became a challenge. My feelings for my skin only got worse because I was always getting comments about it from those close to me. I would always hear things like, Wow you got so many spots what’s going on? It never was, you look pretty today, or I love your outfit. These thoughts of self-loathing only got stronger in my head when I started to develop acne scars. Back in Haiti, I didn’t have much access to makeup other than my aunts’ powders and lipsticks, which I used to hide what I could of my bumps and dark spots. I didn’t know how to take good care of my acne prone skin, so I developed more acne. When I moved to the United States and started college, I was desperate. I have spent so much time looking for ways to help and cover my skin. It was then that I really discovered the power of makeup. I would layer my most covering foundation and instantly feel more confident about my appearance. But while I found that temporary solace and escaped reality with makeup, I struggled in other areas. I fell into a deep depression while studying to be a pharmacist because all I was ever preached about was job security. My family pushed very hard for me to pursue a career in the medical field, but I really wanted to be an architect. I have tried to make others happy and have suffered in the meantime. I felt like I was losing control of myself and my life. I used makeup as a crutch, but now that’s how I express myself. During this time, I started looking for tools to empower myself in other areas of my life. This is when I discovered YouTube videos. I immersed myself in taking care of my skin and actively treating my acne and hyperpigmentation. I never left my house without makeup even on my way to the beach. I had self-inhibiting thoughts about being intimate with someone because of my hyperpigmentation. I obsessively checked my skin to see if any spots appeared when I was outside, and I always had a concealer with me. I felt like when people saw me, they only saw my imperfections. Now I have come to a place where I feel more powerful in my skin, although it is not perfect. If I could stand younger and talk to her, I would tell her to breathe and relax. Having acne or acne scars doesn’t make you a bad or less deserving person, and I allowed myself to believe that. I was convinced my skin didn’t look good until I got foundation, and I hope anyone who feels this finds resources and encouragement that tells them otherwise. The Positive Power of Social Media I found this positive environment on the internet. Social media can be a scary and toxic place to be, but I’ve been fortunate to find a community of people who have helped me embrace my authentic self. It started on Tumblr, and I’ve now grown a community of people on Instagram who don’t know me personally, but don’t judge me for my imperfections. I started to feel more confident about myself online and felt free to share my story. Social media has opened up many avenues for me to express myself, leading to opportunities like walking the Savage x Fenty fashion show last year. It was a huge accomplishment, but my fears started to creep in. I was so worried that people would see me with no makeup on and send me home, but that didn’t happen. This experience taught me that I can do anything and that I really limit myself. This doesn’t mean that I am immune to trolls or someone’s negative opinions, but I do think of all the people who go through situations similar to mine and are not authentically portrayed, and it allows me to overcome hatred. I now understand that self-love is a journey that many of us will be on for the rest of our lives. I’m still going through ups and downs. Some days I’m really proud of how far my skin has come, and other days I nitpick. I broke my tooth in 2016 and struggled to accept my smile. I once met a friend and the first thing that came out of my mouth when we met was, I’m sorry, I have a broken tooth, and I’m going to fix it. I was just apologizing for existing, and it didn’t even matter to my friend. At that point, I learned that you start to experience things differently when you accept and embrace parts of your identity. It is exhausting trying to change or hide who you are. My Beauty, My Period Black women have been watched for too long, and that’s why I’m so passionate about living the authentic life and encouraging others to do the same. Society sets so many rules and expectations when it comes to how a black woman looks. We were constantly told what and who to be, and it’s so exciting to see so many black women take back their power. It is important for us to find and define our beauty on our terms, we do not owe anyone an explanation. Black women don’t have to apologize for being themselves. Historically, we have been told that we are not allowed to look or feel beautiful, and these are lies we need to stop believing. That’s why I identify with calling myself a futuristic afro-woman. I love being a black woman and I love to experiment and think beyond the need to belong. This perspective has strongly influenced my approach to makeup. At one point people might have considered my choice of makeup or hair to be clownish now, experimenting with beauty is encouraged. I love black eyeliner, but at one point I was afraid of putting too much emphasis on my eyes. Now I have come to a place where I make the rules. Someday, I might want to wear a black lip with wasabi green eyes; other days I feel good in my bare skin. It’s just a testament to what makes you happy. Confidence is an Illusion Some may perceive me as a very confident person, but I believe that confidence is a lie. Confidence is an ambitious reality and not necessarily lived for me. Instead, I am now comfortable with who I am. It goes beyond the physical perspective, but overall I'm comfortable in my skin. I embrace the good days and learn from the bad. It has been a long and difficult road that has led me to unlearn many unhealthy ideals, but I am grateful that I have opened up to loving myself. Finding an online community helped with this. You allow yourself and others to feel more comfortable when you can be comfortable with yourself and respect the comfort level of others. Even if you don't subscribe to my style or prefer to be more muted or subdued, that's your choice, and only you should have the power over that. It is truly liberating when you start to walk in your truth whatever looks like you.