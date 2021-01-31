Teen mom Leah Messer stuns in sparkling bodycon dress as she jokes that she ‘will pretend’ to go out

TEEN Mom star Leah Messer rejoiced over a slew of stunning Instagram snaps as she joked that she “played while pretending” to be in the party.

The MTV The personality chose a sparkling knee-length dress with cutout panels that brought out her toned figure for her ‘dress up’ night, and clearly took it very seriously as she went all out.

Teen mom Leah Messer went all out as she 'pretended' to be on a night out

The mum-of-three, 28, gave her an extra look by styling her brunette locks into soft curls that hung over her shoulders.

She went for dark eye makeup and thick mascara before adding extra shine with a bronze blush.

Horrible enlisted the help of photo journalist Leeshia Lee for her two photos, which saw her pose on a staircase in Charleston, West Virginia.

In a caption, Leah shed light on the current coronavirus pandemic and state of lockdown by joking: “It’s Friday! Where are we going Queen? #Tgif

– @leeshialee. “

The mom of three cut a glamorous figure for her lockdown look

The MTV star, 28, relished her 'dress up' evening captured by professional photographer

One fan quickly replied, “There is nowhere a pandemic”, before adding, “That’s right.

“But we can dress up and play pretend until then”

Along with the second image, the favorite Teen Mom gave a glimpse of her state of mind after the recent full moon.

She wrote: “With each new moon I set NEW intentions for the month, and with each full moon I release any toxic crap that might keep me from reaching my monthly goals or that I could afford. to block me for a higher purpose. !

Leah recounted in the caption how she intended to release 'toxic shit' after the new moon

The brunette revealed her new state of mind for the new month

“Here’s how to release toxic energy and crush our goals in February. How can you cleanse your mind, body and soul before the new month? Slayyy Queen!”

Originally from West Virginia, mother of three twin daughters Ali and Aleeah, 11, and Addie, 7, may have responded after trolls criticized her recent trip to Nashville.

Leah confessed that she had “Guilty mum” after taking time away from her family – reasoning that some fans just haven’t bought into.

In another Instagram caption, which many fans on Reddit have deemed very false, theTeen momadmitted that she often feels bad when she has to leave her kids for a bit.

Leah recently admitted her 'mum guilt' after leaving her kids on a trip to Nashville

Hope, Grace and Faith author wrote: If you’ve ever felt mum’s guilt raising your hand These past two days have been HARD.

It’s no secret that I love my girls, but sometimes it’s such an internal battle when I have to let them work.

She continued: I want to build a solid foundation for my daughters and inspire them to achieve their goals and balance with quality time can be difficult. How do you deal with mom’s guilt?

What allows you to find this balance? Let’s build on each other and share some tips below. “

Fans weren't convinced by author Hope, Grace and Faith's claims as she left the family support bubble

Others simply called Leah's protests " bogus "

With the last line and the call to action, some Reddit users claimed that she was just pretending to feel this way because she wanted to look shiny and wanted to expand her interaction as a social media influencer.

One user commented: Everything about it is so faaaaake. Blah, I hate Instagram. So polite and perfect and preacher. No one is like that in real life.

Another stunned, referring to Leahs’ daughter Ali, who suffers from muscular dystrophy: it is not the guilt of mom who is convinced to travel with an immunocompromised child at home.

The Teen Mom star has also kept Ali home from school and athletic activities for the past year to preserve her “compromised immune system,” but then left the bubble herself to see a friend. in Nashville, which some have suggested is ironic.