The fashion, beauty and symbolism of the inaugural looks | Lifestyles

Purple is the color you wear when breaking glass ceilings.

At least Vice President Kamala Harris thinks so.

There were plenty of looks to commemorate the inauguration of President Joe Biden and the First Female Vice President on January 20. There were also dozens of symbolic messages sent across the groundbreaking fashion and beauty choices.

For her historic moment, Harris wore a purple shift dress and matching overcoat by the beloved black fashion designer. Christopher john rogers, according to Harpers Bazaar.

Purple appeared to be the color of the day, as former First Lady Michelle Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton both wore different shades, with Obama in plum and Clinton in brown. Even former First Lady Laura Bush wore a color between periwinkle and lilac.

And it could have been intentional. Purple is the color of royalty, and it is also the award given to our country’s most heroic soldiers.

Many also assumed that purple was a call for unity. A literal mix of the colors of the two political parties, red and blue, purple is meant to evoke a sense of solidarity and bipartisanship, wrote The Hill.

True to striking jewelry tones, First Lady Dr Jill Biden wore pieces from an emerging American brand Markarian designed by Colorado designer Alexandra ONeill, featuring a turquoise tweed coat, dress and matching mask.

The talent of the event did not disappoint either.

National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman who delivered the event’s most beloved performance, a recitation of her poem, The Hill We Climb, wore a red Prada canary yellow headband and coat. The latter was a nod to the first lady, who sought out Gorman for the event, commenting on a bright yellow coat she was wearing, the poet told Vogue. Gorman, 22, also donned a ring with a caged bird to symbolize I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and a pair of earrings given to him by Queen / icon / legend Oprah Winfrey.

My favorite, Lady Gaga, performed a touching version of the national anthem at the event. In true Gaga style, she sent a message with every part of her look.

She was styled by Gaga House, her collection of artists, designers and other creatives who collaborate with her on her signature looks: fashion stylist duo Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador, hairstylist and wig designer Frederic Aspiras and longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno.

Gaga wore a custom Schiaparelli Couture with a red silk faille ball gown topped with a navy blue woolen jacket enhanced with a large pin: a golden dove holding an olive branch.

She wore her hair in milkmaid braids woven with a black ribbon, with a bouquet of poppies at the back of her neck. Poppies are traditionally a symbol of those who died for their country.

As for her makeup, she was stunned by a dramatic red lip. Tanno used Haus Labs Le Monster Matte Lip Crayon in 1950 (a warm and pure red) and RIP lip liner in Slayer (a deep burgundy wine) on Gagas lips, she wrote on Instagram

(@sarahtannomakeup). Bold red lips are a timeless symbol of female empowerment.

Tanno used Glam Room No.1: Palette Fame and Micro-tip Eye Lie Ner and Eye-dentify Gel Liner Kohl, both in Punk, to define Gagas eyes. She contoured her cheeks with Heat Spell Bronzer in the desert and Head Rush blush in Flirt, all from beauty brand Gagas, Haus Labs. Tanno used Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Mascara to define her eyelashes.

Jennifer Lopez, who played This Land Is Your Land and America the Beautiful, injected a line from her hit, Lets Get Loud, released Chanel, stunning in an all-white suffragette-inspired look.

Lopezs makeup was her signature rosy glamor with shimmering, smoky eye shadow; soft red blush; and a nude lip. Her hair was pulled back into a silky ponytail and long, clean nails designed in a see-through version of the French manicure. J.Lo was also wowed by her typical team: styled by Rob Zangardi with nails by Eri Ishizu, hair by Chris Appleton and makeup by David Velasquez. According to Velasquez’s Instagram post

(@mugopus), he used Pat McGrath, Tom Ford Beauty, Chanel Beauty, Scott Barnes Cosmetics and brand Lopezs, Beauty JLO.

This means that a little more history was made at the inauguration. It was the first time that artists in the region had both worn products from their respective beauty brands.

The days really seem to prove the point I’ll make until my last breath: Fashion and beauty are woven into all facets of our lives, including politics.

